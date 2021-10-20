Queen Elizabeth politely declines Oldie of the Year Award

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO