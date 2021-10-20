CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth politely declines Oldie of the Year Award

Corydon Times-Republican
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth politely declines Oldie of the Year...

www.corydontimes.com

nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
Queen Elizabeth
SheKnows

Princess Beatrice Names Baby Daughter In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth

After weeks of waiting, we finally know what Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby daughter. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” read a Friday announcement from Buckingham Palace. “The couple have said, ‘We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'” Wolfie is a nickname for Christopher Woolf, Mozzi’s 5-year-old son whom he shares with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Miami Herald

Thanks but no: UK queen turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie. The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she does not meet “the relevant criteria.”. The Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the queen’s...
AFP

Queen Elizabeth cancels COP26 attendance 'on medical advice'

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday. "Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow" for a November 1 reception, the palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message," the statement added. The queen worked a busy schedule in early October but cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland last week on medical advice.
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II is forced to slow down at age 95

After seven decades of relentless service, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached a "turning point" after a night in hospital forced her to take advice to slow down and cut back on engagements. The 95-year-old cancelled her appearance at the UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues. Buckingham Palace said she was "disappointed" to pull out, but that the decision was taken following medical advice "to rest". It also came as a blow to organisers of the UN summit, with the queen's star power sure to attract attention to any event.
The Independent

‘You are as old as you feel’: The Queen turns down ‘Oldie of the Year award’ with brilliant letter

The Queen has turned down an annual award honouring the “Oldie of the Year” because she believes “you are as old as you feel”.The awards – hosted every year by The Oldie, a magazine targeted at the elderly – celebrate the lifetime achievements of notable “old” people with past recipients including Mary Berry and Amanda Barrie.In a letter addressed to the magazine, The Queen’s secretary said: “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more...
Cosmopolitan

The cheeky reason the Queen turned down an Oldie of the Year award

Being the nation's longest-reigning British monarch (having been on the throne for almost 70 years), it makes sense that the Queen would be nominated for an award that celebrates all her hard work across the decades. It may come as a surprise then, that when offered the award for Oldie of the Year, Her Majesty (who is 95-years-old) declined the offer.
