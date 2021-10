Television presenter Ant McPartlin has opened up to the Duchess of Cambridge about his addiction struggles, as she warned that “it can happen to any of us”.Kate Middleton, who is patron of the Forward Trust charity, delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Bafta headquarters in London during the launch of the Taking Action On Addiction campaign.McPartlin and his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly attended the event and gave the duchess a surprise greeting ahead of her speech.As they spoke about addiction, Donnelly told her that “actually taking action” when someone is suffering from addiction is an important first step.He...

