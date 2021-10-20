Rory McIlroy returned to the ranking Top Ten

The man has 20 PGA Tour wins at 32 years old. Twenty. Think on that for a minute. Because with Rory McIlroy, the temptation is to view things through the lens of what he has not accomplished. It’s a shame, but an understandable one—he’s the most gifted player of the post-Tiger Woods era, and he feasted on majors in his younger years. It’s a recipe for the burden of expectation that weighs on a golfer. But part of it is self-inflicted. McIlroy has made the choice (mistake?) to adopt an unusually candid and vulnerable disposition. When he’s going through something, he tells everybody. He told us for years that golf doesn’t define him, and then he told us he uses that as a crutch. He cried at the Ryder Cup. It all results in so many golf fans feeling a parasocial connection to a man they have never met. Admit it, you feel like you know Rory.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO