Golf

Rory McIlroy returned to the ranking Top Ten

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 8 days ago
Rory McIlroy has returned to the top ten in the Official World Golf Ranking after picking up his 20th PGA TOUR victory at The CJ Cup @ SUMMIT. The Northern Irishman posted a closing six under par round of 66 to reach 25 under par and secure a one-shot victory over...

golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy defeats Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa to win CJ Cup on PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy fought off the challenges of Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, securing the 20th win of his PGA Tour career. With a final-round score of 66, he finished one shot clear of Morikawa. He has become the second-youngest player from outside the US to reach 20 PGA Tour wins, coming after Englishman Harry Cooper.
GOLF
Bleacher Report

CJ Cup 2021: Rory McIlroy Tops Collin Morikawa By 1 Stroke, Wins After Final-Round 66

Rory McIlroy had just one win last season, at May's Wells Fargo Championship. One tournament into his next season, he has already matched his 2021 success. McIlroy won the CJ Cup on Sunday in Las Vegas, shooting a 6-under 66 to finish 25 under for the tournament. That left him just one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa and three strokes in front of Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler.
GOLF
BBC

Rory McIlroy's CJ Cup win built on Ryder Cup singles victory at Whistling Straits

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland did not want to see his clubs again until 2022. He was ready to finish a frustrating year there and then. Except he could not because there was still the Sunday singles to be played. Europe sent him out first against the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and all McIlroy could do was try to find a way to win.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington: Parents were in TEARS and Rory McIlroy took on too much

Padraig Harrington has revealed some parents of the European Ryder Cup players were reduced to tears at Whistling Straits. In an exclusive interview with Rick Broadbent from the Times, Harrington has spoken in detail about what he thought of the week. His European side were dismantled 19-9 in one of...
GOLF
hypebeast.com

Rory McIlroy Earns 20th PGA Title With CJ Cup Win

Coming off of his Ryder Cup loss, Rory McIlroy has claimed his 20th PGA victory at the CJ Cup at the Summit. McIlroy is only the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour. His win at the CJ Cup also marks his fifth consecutive PGA Tour season with at least one win.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy certain he is "BEST PLAYER in the world" before PGA Tour comeback

Rory McIlroy is convinced that when he is at his best, he is the best player on the planet, speaking ahead of his PGA Tour return. The Northern Irishman performed disappointingly at the Ryder Cup, delivering only one point for Padraig Harrington's side in Wisconsin. You could argue that McIlroy's...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The important lesson Rory McIlroy learned that led to his 20th PGA Tour win

The man has 20 PGA Tour wins at 32 years old. Twenty. Think on that for a minute. Because with Rory McIlroy, the temptation is to view things through the lens of what he has not accomplished. It’s a shame, but an understandable one—he’s the most gifted player of the post-Tiger Woods era, and he feasted on majors in his younger years. It’s a recipe for the burden of expectation that weighs on a golfer. But part of it is self-inflicted. McIlroy has made the choice (mistake?) to adopt an unusually candid and vulnerable disposition. When he’s going through something, he tells everybody. He told us for years that golf doesn’t define him, and then he told us he uses that as a crutch. He cried at the Ryder Cup. It all results in so many golf fans feeling a parasocial connection to a man they have never met. Admit it, you feel like you know Rory.
NFL
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy takes CJ Cup for 20th career Tour victory

On Wednesday last week, a reporter reminded Rory McIlroy of an unfortunate fact. “It seems astonishing to us that you’re [ranked] No. 14,” the reporter said, which was the truth. McIlroy had spent the last four months outside the top 10 in the world, a stretch we hadn’t seen from him since his rookie season on Tour. Just five days after that reminder, it is no longer an issue, for McIlroy nor the reporter.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I was done with golf’: Rory McIlroy reveals key turning point that led to his 20th Tour win

Rory McIlroy’s 2021 Ryder Cup campaign was, in a word, disastrous. In the first three sessions he appeared, McIlroy was on the wrong end of some brutal beatdowns. None of his matches reached the 16th tee, and by the time Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa dispatched him and partner Ian Poulter on Saturday evening, the Americans were all but assured to regain the Cup with a six-point lead heading into Sunday.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Flattered by Rory McIlroy's praise, Keith Mitchell shoots 62 at CJ Cup

Not since Tiger Woods in 2009 has a player won six times in a PGA Tour season. In fact, not since 2017 has anyone won more than three times in a season. Why? Because of Keith Mitchell. Well, not Keith Mitchell, per say, but in explaining the current depth on...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "It is a big carrot. I didn't know"

Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT for his 20th PGA TOUR title. McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then playing mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

‘Being me is enough’: Rory McIlroy revels in turnaround to win CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy put his Ryder Cup pain behind him to join a select band of players with 20 PGA victories with a one-stroke win in the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Sunday. Starting the day two shots behind leader Rickie Fowler, the former world No 1 – whose ranking has slipped to 14th during a troubled 2021 – carded a superb six-under 66 to end on 25-under par for his second victory of 2021.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy: What's in the bag of the 20-time PGA Tour champion?

Rory McIlroy was at his brilliant best in the Las Vegas desert at the weekend, fending off the likes of Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler to win the CJ Cup. Making a crucial birdie at the 12th hole and a brilliant eagle at the par-5 14th hole, McIlroy stretched his lead to three shots on 25-under-par.
GOLF
Ottumwa Courier

Column: Rory McIlroy rediscovers the art of winning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The company Rory McIlroy keeps is more elite than it is exclusive. Winning 20 times on the PGA Tour, especially in this generation of increasing depth, is a big milestone. He is not the youngest to get there. Tiger Woods was 24 when he picked up...
GOLF
