CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures inch up on stronger bullion, inflation data in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by stronger gold prices, while investors awaited inflation data later in the day for cues on the domestic economy.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Spot gold gained 0.5% buoyed by a softer dollar, while oil prices dropped after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices.

Energy stocks could open lower tracking weakness in crude prices.

Canada’s annual inflation likely rose 4.3% in September up from 4.1% in August, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher at 21,086.99 on Tuesday, a record closing high.

Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.02%.

Canadian National Railway said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest will retire at the end of January, following investor demands for his exit after the railroad operator’s failed bid for Kansas City Southern.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Blackline Safety Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises to “buy” from “hold”

I-80 Gold Corp: CIBC resumes coverage with “outperform” rating; Raises PT to C$5.50 from C$4.00

Sun Life Financial Inc: TD Securities raises target price to C$77 from C$73

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1778.5; +0.49%

US crude: $82; -1.16%

Brent crude: $82; -1.16%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

