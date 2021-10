After three straight losses to start the season, Cornell Sprint Football was determined to leave week four with a win. Facing Saint Thomas Aquinas College (1-3) in a game originally scheduled for Saturday but moved to Sunday due to rain, the Red had another chance to claim victory. Despite a rocky start to the game, the team was able to rally, coming back from a 17 point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 30-27. With this win, the Red improved to 1-3 on the season. This marks the team’s first victory since September 14, 2019, against Alderson Broaddus.

