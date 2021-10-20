Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore review: Canny design?

It’s easy to develop an affinity for Serif’s latest release of its vector editing graphic design software, Affinity Designer 1.10.0. That's high praise from this writer, a longtime Adobe Illustrator user. When the British-born app debuted in 2014 as a Mac-only tool, Windows users had already been using the company’s DrawPlus vector editing tool. Soon after, DrawPlus was scrapped, and so began the dual-platform succession of the Affinity line, which includes the vector-based Designer, pixel-based Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher for producing long documents. With the ubiquity of Adobe’s parallel workhorse trio (Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign), the burning question is: What can Affinity Designer do that Illustrator can’t? Read on to find out.
Comments / 0