Read full article on original website
Related
Professor Who Wished Queen 'Excruciating' Death Is Rebuked By University
Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who said Elizabeth was the head of a "genocidal empire," also drew condemnation from Jeff Bezos.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear
Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Bizarrely feasible theory praises Thanos for preventing the pandemic
Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, as fans theorize Thanos is to thank for preventing the pandemic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Commentators have widely compared The Blip to the coronavirus pandemic as society saw distinct parallels between fiction and reality, but within the Marvel universe did such a pandemic hit them in 2019? Well, perhaps not, as fans are now speculating that the events of Avengers: Infinity War led to Earth-616 completely avoiding the pandemic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
wegotthiscovered.com
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger
Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
wegotthiscovered.com
The Queen is dead after a viral tweet has predicted the future, and the internet is now laughing in terror
It’s a wild day for the internet following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s sudden passing. While most would say it’s impossible to predict the things that’ll happen on the internet, one Twitter user put that notion to the test by pulling a full-on Back to the Future moment and predicting Her Majesty passing 38 days before it happened.
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a charming homage to its predecessor, but still not really necessary
Did Disney realize the meta layers of turning a beloved animated movie about a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy into a live-action film? Did it understand the movie’s own message of celebration towards someone’s essence, that which makes them unique, despite not being “real” or alike all others? That remains unclear when you watch Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the 1940 classic Pinocchio, which continues the company’s goal of turning all of its magical 2D efforts into CGI festivals set in the “real world”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU
It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
Business Insider
Elon Musk dreams up a new way to squirm out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition agreement
The billionaire's lawyers sent Twitter a letter arguing a $7.75 million severance payment to Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko breached the deal signed in April.
Will Arnett To Star In ‘Win Or Lose’, Pixar’s First Longform Series For Disney+
Will Arnett is getting animated again. The Ratatouille star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. More from Deadline'Elemental': Pixar Unveils Lead Voice Actors For Peter Sohn Film - D23 Expo'The Little Mermaid' Teaser: First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney's Live-Action Adaptation - D23'Snow White': Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot Preview Marc Webb's Live-Action Remake For Disney - D23Best of DeadlineThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody & Andrew Dominik Step Out For ‘Blonde’; Plus Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More
Comments / 1