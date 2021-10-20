CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 8 days ago
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) rose 27.3% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging around 9% on Tuesday. The company, last month, said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 22% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 43% on Tuesday. Xiaobai Maimai said Xiaobao An resigned as CEO.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 16.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading following a company announcement that the FDA granted its request for a Type A Meeting to discuss the issues brought up within the complete response letter (CRL) response to Vicineum.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 9.1% to $38.63 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. The company recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares rose 7.6% to $6.50 in pre-market trading. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 6.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 6.4% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Tuesday.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 6.2% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 5.3% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Tuesday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5.2% to $8.76 in pre-market trading. Ocugen will present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference Oct. 20.

Losers

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 19.7% to $128.85 in pre-market trading. Novavax, is expected to report its Q3 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 17% to $6.46 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures announced its CEO and Chairman Christopher Ferguson has resigned from the company, effective Oct. 25, 2021.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares fell 12.6% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 7.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical recently issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares fell 6.4% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. The company’s board recently approved up to 1 million share repurchase authorization.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) fell 5.6% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. Entasis Therapeutics recently announced topline results from its Phase 3 ATTACK trial. SUL-DUR met its primary efficacy endpoint.

