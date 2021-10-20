CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - Manchester City said on Wednesday they were shocked and saddened by reports that one of their fans had been attacked in Belgium after Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge.

British media reported that a Belgium-based supporter of the Premier League champions was in intensive care after being attacked at a parking lot in Drongen following the match at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

"We're currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-statement-brussels-supporter-63770317.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital."

Brugge said in a separate statement https://www.clubbrugge.be/nl/nieuws/incident-op-snelwegparking-drongen that they were "horrified" to learn of the incident.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first," the club said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Confirmed Lineups: Club Brugge vs Manchester City (Champions League)

The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways in Europe after suffering a 2-0 defeat against PSG in September. Despite sealing an emphatic 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig on matchday one, City remain third in the group as a result of their loss in Paris, where Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi sealed a smash-and-grab win for the Parisiens.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Brugge#Condemn#British#Belgian#Greater Manchester Police#Christian
chatsports.com

Joe Cole describes Phil Foden's display for Man City in Champions League win over Club Brugge as a 'masterclass' as he says the 'outstanding' star needs to play 'every minute' for England

Joe Cole has praised Phil Foden after the Manchester City star produced a 'masterclass' in their 5-1 victory over Club Brugge. The 21-year-old got City rolling on the night with a stunning long-range pass to Joao Cancelo who tucked away to score the opener. Foden played in multiple positions throughout...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'Him and Foden will be running Manchester City's midfield soon enough': Fans laud praise on Cole Palmer after the teenager scores his first Champions League goal in victory against Club Brugge

Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal as Manchester City romped to a comfortable 5-1 victory away against Club Brugge. The 19-year-old came on as a 65th minute substitute for Kevin De Bruyne and made an immediate impact. Within two minutes, fellow substitute Raheem Sterling set up the youngster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates tonight

Manchester City are in Belgium this evening to take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. City sit third in Group A with three points from their opening two games, having thrashed RB Leipzig before being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, and Pep Guardiola will be urging his team to earn another win here before the group stage’s midway point.Brugge are second after drawing with PSG before beating Leipzig, and they are proving the surprise package of the group so far. The reigning Pro League champions are currently second in the Belgian table on goal difference behind Union Saint-Gilloise, and manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Peter Crouch says Phil Foden is a 'pleasure to watch' after he starred in Man City's Champions League win over Club Brugge which included a beautiful long-range pass for Joao Cancelo's opener

Phil Foden has been lauded with praise after his excellent display in Manchester City's convincing 5-1 victory against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side romped to victory away in Belgium, with the young England star playing a vital role. Manchester City had not scored in the opening...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: UEFA Champions League bets for Oct. 19

Manchester City will be on upset alert on Tuesday when it plays its third UEFA Champions League group stage match against Club Brugge. The Belgian side already raised eyebrows with a draw against PSG early on, and the battle for advancement out of the group is very much a three-team race. Man City hasn't had overly-inspiring results beyond its success against lower English Premier League sides, but it will be hungry for its second Group A win. You can catch the match live on Paramount+.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned - Club Brugge 1-5 Man City (UEFA Champions League)

After a smart Joao Cancelo finish opened the scoring, Manchester City were able to easily pick apart a team who made PSG look mediocre a few weeks ago. A Riyad Mahrez brace came either side of goals from full-back Kyle Walker, and 19 year-old Wythenshawe prospect Cole Palmer - who scored his second goal of the season, following his first senior strike against Wycombe last month.
UEFA
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City player ratings: Phil Foden stars in scintillating Champions League display

Manchester City romped to victory with swagger and plenty of style in Belgium on Tuesday night to sink Club Brugge 5-1 and reassert themselves in Group A of the Champions League. Here is how the players rated:Ederson, 6: A relatively quiet night but still drawn into action on a couple of occasions in the second half especially, and seemed to have proved himself up to the task of maintaining City’s clean sheet until Hans Vanaken’s late goal. Kyle Walker, 8: A rare goal was just reward for a probing performance down the right side, constantly asking questions and delivering dangerously....
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge vs Manchester City Player ratings as Man City registered an emphatic win after obliterating Club Brugge 5-1

The now group leaders maintained their winning streak. Cancelo, Mahrez, Palmer, Walker all were on the score sheet. From the start Manchester City looked dangerous with Walker bursting forward from the right flank creating havoc for the Club Brugge defence. Cancelo opened the scoring with a delightful ball from Foden.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Brugge vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester City will be wary of another Club Brugge upset when they travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the Champions League tonight. The Belgian side have defied the odds so far to pick up four points in Group A after holding Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to a 1-1 draw in their opener against Paris Saint-Germain and beating RB Leipzig 2-1 in Germany last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesThey come into tonight’s match ahead of the Premier League champions by one point, following City’s 2-0 defeat to PSG last month. City defeated...
UEFA
chatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City fan, 63, is fighting for his life after he was attacked by 'cowardly' Club Brugge fans at a service station

A Manchester City fan is fighting for his life after a 'cowardly' attack by Club Brugge fans following Tuesday night's Champions League encounter. A 63-year-old supporter, who is part of supporters' group Blue Moon Belgium, was attacked at a service station near the ground because of his Manchester City scarf, the group said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

West Ham end Man City’s reign of dominance over Carabao Cup

Manchester City’s grip on the Carabao Cup was finally loosened as West Ham knocked out the holders on penalties.Phil Foden missed from the spot for City while West Ham scored all five of theirs to reach the quarter-finals.City have won this competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four.In fact Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from this cup, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.But they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged West Ham side, who then finished the job when Said Benrahma converted the winning penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy