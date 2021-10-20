Feast your eyes on this festive Halloween cannoli with pumpkin pie cream

One bakery has whipped up a seasonal special just in time for upcoming fall holidays.

Sicilian Baker co-founder and executive chef Joey Maggiore collaborated with executive pastry chef Thierry Delourneaux to create two new pumpkin-inspired desserts to spice up an Italian classic -- the cannoli.

"My wife and children love pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin everything," Maggiore told "GMA," so he decided along with Chef Delourneaux "to put a fun fall twist on cannolis by sweetening them up with pumpkin flavor and edible, spirited decorations."

The Sicilian Baker - PHOTO: Halloween-themed cannoli made with pumpkin pie filling.

The special pumpkin pie cannoli is made with an orange-colored cannoli shell that is handmade from fresh pastry dough and fried then dipped in milk chocolate. The cannoli shell is filled with creamy, pumpkin pie-infused cannoli cream that is packed with fall flavor and pumpkin puree.

The Phoenix-based chef said, "The pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree balance and complement the flavors of sweetened ricotta cream for a creamy and delicious cannoli filling."

The festive version can also be "a fun, easy Halloween activity to do with the family" he added.

"I have been making cannolis with my family since I started walking and talking as a child. My parents were born and raised in Sicily, Italy, where cannolis originated from, and one of my favorite family traditions is to gather around in the kitchen to make from-scratch cannolis," Maggiore said. "My parents and my wife’s parents taught us how to make cannolis, and we have shared their time-tested Sicilian dessert recipes with our children."

He also shared some tricks of the trade for any pastry fans who aren't in the Phoenix area and want to recreate the treat at home.

"You can use store-bought cannoli shells if you need a time saver and find all the ingredients for cannolis at your local grocery store, including ricotta cheese, mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar," Maggiore said. "Hand dip cannoli shells in your favorite chocolate, like white chocolate or dark chocolate. Infuse ricotta-based cannoli creams with fall flavors like pumpkin, and have a variety of creative toppings to choose from, such as nuts, cotton candy, sprinkles, and your favorite Halloween candy like candy corn, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and more."

From Oct. 28 to 31, The Sicilian Baker will sell the spooky pumpkin treat that's decorated with a pumpkin face and cotton candy. The additional pumpkin pie cannoli cream flavor and large pumpkin cannoli will be available starting on Oct. 15 through Nov. 30.