Savannah, GA

Strained supply chain attracts more diverse truck drivers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs issues with the country’s supply chain make basic goods difficult to get...

chikachika
8d ago

Many retired due to the eld mandate not fearing for their lives. The reason it’s sitting at 100000 is because recruiters are painting the industry as the greatest place on earth to work. It’s hard work physically and mentally. Once the new ones get in they realize their mistake and leave. Trucking is not only a job but a lifestyle that’s not for everyone.

