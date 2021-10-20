CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Employee Stabbed To Death At East Harlem Deli

By Natalie Duddridge
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a robbery at a deli in East Harlem turned deadly, after a worker refused to give a customer a discount.

Surveillance video shows a scuffle outside of Gourmet Deli on Second Avenue and East 102nd Street late Tuesday night. Officers said an argument started inside and then spilled onto the street, where a 34-year-old Ahmed Almulaki worked was stabbed in the torso.

His cousin told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge he came as fast as he could.

“He got into an argument with this customer. They ended up fighting. The customer had a knife on position. My cousin got stabbed on the side,” Mohamad Alzokari said.

EMS rushed Almulaki to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police released photos of the man they’re looking for. Officers said he fled down 102nd Street.

“They were confronted by a frequent disorderly customer who is described as a male Hispanic, 30 years old, with a beard. This man demanded store credit. When he was denied that credit, he threatened to shoot the workers,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Friends said the employee was working hard to support his wife and 12-year-old daughter in Yemen, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

“He’s a hardworking person. Every bodega is going to have problems, but nothing serious, and this time it just went out of line,” Alzokari said.

“It’s really bad. Whoever stabbed him should get good punishment, not just like easy punishment. This guy is working hard to feed his family,” witness Mohamed Sandfie said.

“It heartbreaking. Honestly, I feel that, you know, hearing any kind of violence happening around here to anybody, especially to good people, is a horrible thing,” East Harlem resident Gian Batista said.

Customers told CBS2 the suspect wanted to use a credit to buy loose cigarettes, which are illegal to sell.

“You can pay later. You can come back if you don’t have it,” Larry Hall said.

It’s not clear why the suspect was denied. Both New York City mayoral candidates came to the scene.

Republican Curtis Sliwa said he would potentially have Consumer Affairs officials crack down on loose cigarette sales.

“Like so many other things in New York City, it’s looked upon as no crime at all. It flourishes, but it leads to all kinds of fights and disputes and, again, taxable revenue, it is no longer in coffers,” Sliwa said.

Democrat Eric Adams would not take questions, but said at a press conference, “We have to deal with this real issue of violence in our city. We focus not only on gun violence but the number of stabbings that we are seeing.”

Several organizations have banded together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect to contact them.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner contributed to this report.

David Gilbert, Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist In Rockland County, Granted Parole

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of the men who participated in the deadly 1981 Brinks robbery in Rockland County has been granted parole. Officials say 76-year-old David Gilbert will be released from a correctional facility in upstate New York in November. Gilbert was serving 75 years to life for his role in the armored truck robbery that led to the deaths of two cops and a Brinks guard. Prosecutors say he helped plan the crime and served as an unarmed getaway driver. Former governor Andrew Cuomo made Gilbert eligible for parole before resigning in August.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Woman Groped While Shopping At Macy’s In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman shopping at Macy’s in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday inside the store on Fulton Street. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect approached the 39-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Police: Woman Yells Anti-Asian Slurs After Hitting Teen With Cardboard Box In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say hit a teenage girl with a cardboard box and made anti-Asian statements. It happened around 10 a.m. last Friday outside a market on Brighton Beach Avenue in Brooklyn. Police said the woman attacked the 17-year-old victim and yelled anti-Asian slurs before running off. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Overnight Gun Violence: 3 Men Shot In Queens, Innocent Woman Shot In Brooklyn, NYPD Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence late Saturday night into Sunday morning in parts of the five boroughs. According to police, three men were struck by bullets in Queens and an innocent woman was shot multiple times in Brooklyn, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. The three men, all in their 30s, were shot just after 1:30 a.m. near a Mobil gas station on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, police said. A 35-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest. The other victims, 36 and 32, are expected to recover. Police have not arrested the gunman. Around midnight,...
QUEENS, NY
NYPD Officers Testify As Judicial Inquiry Into 2014 Death Of Eric Garner Gets Underway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers testified Monday about the 2014 death of Eric Garner. It’s part of a rare judicial inquiry into Garner’s death and New York City’s handling of the investigation that followed, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. Garner’s mother Gwen Carr said she waited seven years for transparency and accountability for what she calls the murder of her son. Garner was killed by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo on a Staten Island sidewalk. Cops were trying to arrest Garner for allegedly selling loose cigarettes when Pantaleo used a prohibited chokehold. Garner’s last words were “I can’t breathe.” Pantaleo was never criminally charged, but he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD: Micah Beals Charged With Criminal Mischief In George Floyd Statue Vandalism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the man seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue in Union Square is under arrest. Police say 37-year-old Micah Beals has been charged with criminal mischief. ⚠️ARREST UPDATE for George Floyd Statue vandalism. Arrested:Beals, MicahMale, 37Manhattan Charges:Criminal Mischief 2nd @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews @NYPD13Pct @NYCParks @NYPDPBMS https://t.co/Kf8brfJnTs — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 25, 2021 The vandalism was caught on camera October 3. Video showed the suspect riding a skateboard and throwing gray paint onto the statue. The 6 foot sculpture was also vandalized back in June, days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Caught On Video: Gunmen Open Fire On Man Sitting In Barber Chair In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting was caught on video inside a barbershop in the Bronx. A 22-year-old man was sitting in a barber chair when he was shot by two people. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday inside the shop on East Gun Hill Road. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows one suspect walk into the shop and open fire, hitting the victim in the stomach. A nearby customer and worker can be seen taking cover. The suspect then hands the weapon to a second man, who shoots the victim in the leg. Police said the victim was taken the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the gunmen is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
Kason Parker Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of 27-Year-Old Meghan Kiefer On Front Lawn Of Coram Home

CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police made an arrest Monday in a fatal stabbing on Long Island. An ex-boyfriend from Albany is accused of killing a Coram woman in her front yard, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. Family members of Meghan Kiefer were in tears in court as details emerged of her killing. The 27-year-old was stabbed, prosecutors say, by her ex-boyfriend, Kason Parker, who was staying at the house. They said she returned to the house on Saturday afternoon with a friend to retrieve her credit card from Parker. With the friend’s twin babies in the back seat, the friend witnessed the couple arguing. According...
CORAM, NY
Exclusive: CBS2 Cameras On Hand At Unannounced Security Screenings At Troubled New York City High Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An epidemic of violence and an arsenal of guns, knives and other weapons in city schools has finally prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to take action. CBS2 cameras were exclusively on hand at one school Monday, where a cache of weapons was confiscated, Marcia Kramer reported. READ MORE: Parents Demand Action After 5 Guns Confiscated At NYC Schools In 2 Days The head of the school safety union is calling the mayor’s new plan “Back to the Future,” because it involves redeploying cops who, before the whole “defund the police” movement, were an integral party of reducing school violence and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City Workers, Supporters March Across Brooklyn Bridge To Protest Approaching Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is days away from a major COVID vaccine mandate taking effect, which could mean thousands of people will be suspended without pay. The new rules begin Friday and impact all city workers. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday, plenty of people are pushing back. Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the mandate. Most people declined to go on camera, since they are still employed by the city, but many of those who did speak said they are not anti-vaccine, but anti-mandate. They said they just want a choice. (CBS2) “This is not ‘following the science;’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD: Suspect In Custody For Possible DWI After Injuring Officer At Traffic Checkpoint In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer has been released from the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle on the Lower East Side. It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday as the officer worked a traffic control checkpoint near Delancey and Suffolk streets. The officer was hurt when the driver riding the motorcycle hit a barrier near the officer and injured her. Charges are pending against the driver, who is in custody for a possible DWI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Protesters Calling For Climate Action Block FDR Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters calling for action on climate change brought traffic to a standstill Monday on the northbound FDR Drive. Police said about 30 demonstrators blocked the roadway near Jackson Street on the Lower East Side. 🚨ADVISORY: Due to a protest, all Manhattan bound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are currently blocked. Expect delays and consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/M9ARc814NS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2021 Some of the protesters were arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
