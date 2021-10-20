CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

UPDATE: Missing woman with dementia found safe

By Elyse Maccabee
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1h9w_0cWsGyj700

UPDATE: Patricia has been located safe.

Green Bay Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman with onset dementia. They are searching the 2900 block of St. Anthony Drive.

The woman, Patricia A. Rasmussen, was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

She is described as a 5'1 white woman with gray hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Patricia was found in the past near St. Anthony Drive/Laverne Drive so she may still be in the immediate area.

Police say if anyone finds her, they should contact the Green Bay Police Department and stay with her until officers arrive.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA

Police offer reward up to $1,000 in Manitowoc arson case

The Manitowoc Police Department, in cooperation with CRIMESTOPPERS, is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for a suspected ARSON in the 3300 block of Mero Street, Manitowoc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

Why some don't get emergency alerts, how locals can fix it

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC 26) — When gunshots rang out in an Ashwaubenon neighborhood, one person nearby got a text telling her to 'shelter in place.'. "I got the text message to stay in the house," a woman who asked not to be named said. "I was definitely scared because we had to go hide in the basement."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Police
NBC 26 WGBA

3-year-old boy dead after falling into brook in Townsend

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a brook in the town of Townsend. At about 4 p.m. Thursday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to 3-year-old boy that had possibly fallen in the McCauslin Brook located off Highway T near East Burnt Dam Road and Cassler Drive in the town of Townsend.
TOWNSEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy