UPDATE: Missing woman with dementia found safe

UPDATE: Patricia has been located safe.

Green Bay Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman with onset dementia. They are searching the 2900 block of St. Anthony Drive.

The woman, Patricia A. Rasmussen, was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

She is described as a 5'1 white woman with gray hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Patricia was found in the past near St. Anthony Drive/Laverne Drive so she may still be in the immediate area.

Police say if anyone finds her, they should contact the Green Bay Police Department and stay with her until officers arrive.

