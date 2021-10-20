CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB

By Joe Bailey jbailey@santamariatimes.com
syvnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season...

syvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Selam Times-Journal

Morgan Academy stumbles at Tuscaloosa Academy

Missed opportunities by Morgan Academy and two big plays by host Tuscaloosa Academy resulted in a 17-7 victory for the Knights on Friday. With the loss, Morgan Academy (4-4, 2-2) fell out of contention for the AAA, Region 2 title. The Senators have one region game left, at Fort Dale Academy, next Friday. Morgan Academy still has the chance to host a first-round playoff game.
SELMA, AL
The Exponent

Lamar Miller

METAIRIE, La. - With No. 2 running back Tony Jones on injured reserve for at least one more week, the New Orleans Saints again found themselves dipping into the veteran free agent pool for help at the position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Orcutt Academy
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Football Benet Academy vs. Nazareth Academy 10.22.21

Benet Academy football travels to Nazareth Academy in a pivotal ESCC clash where the Roadrunners run all over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. With one week before postseason play begins, Benet Academy football, at 4-4, travels to Nazareth Academy looking to secure playoff eligibility. The Roadrunners, also 4-4, lost to the Redwings 3-0 back in the shortened spring season.
NAPERVILLE, IL
syvnews.com

St. Joseph scores first shutout win of season, beating Pioneer Valley 28-0

Going into its regular season-ending game against Foster Road rival Righetti, the St. Joseph football team is where it wants to be. “You always want to be playing your best football going into week 10 and the playoffs, and we are doing that,” said St. Joseph linebacker Anthony Moreno after the Knights scored a pretty methodical 28-0 Mountain League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Friday night. A steady drizzle fell most of the game.
FOOTBALL
Santa Maria Times

Girls golf: Orcutt Academy earns share of league championship

Mission Prep won the Ocean League Tournament Thursday at Blacklake Golf Resort, earning a share of the league title with Orcutt Academy. The Spartans earned 10 points toward the league title by going unbeaten during the regular season. Mission Prep earned eight league points then. The Royals then earned 12...
GOLF
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez rolls past Channel Islands 47-7

Santa Ynez kept rolling Friday night, routing Ventura Channel Islands 47-7 in a Pacific View League game. The Pirates are now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Pacific View League. They close out the season against San Marcos next week. Ventura Buena all but wrapped up the league...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Saints add veteran RB Lamar Miller to practice squad

The Saints have signed Lamar Miller to the practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The former Pro Bowl running back will give the Saints some extra insurance with Tony Jones on the injured reserve list. Miller auditioned for New Orleans earlier this...
NFL
syvnews.com

Seven up: Take your pick for Player of the Week

Whichever ways the victories were summoned, multiple area teams have kids worthy of the Player of the Week award. St. Joseph's defense put together a sterling performance Friday night in a league win. Lompoc's offense was the showstopper in the Braves' Channel League victory last week. Santa Ynez had a...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
tigernet.com

RB Transfer

So....I just heard the real deal on why one of our RBs transferred. I won't go into which one or the why, but im sure others on here know. At least I now know where the cancer on this team lies. I assume no firings occurred to keep things quiet until the offseason. Maybe this will show Dabo why assistants should have more credentials besides just being a former player. Everything has become crystal clear as to why we are seeing what we are seeing on the field.
NFL
syvnews.com

St. Joseph's Lundberg and Lompoc's Dickerson named Athletes of the Week

Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson and St. Joseph junior Michahjuliana Lundberg are no strangers to success on their fields of play. They're also both familiar with being recognized at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon. So, without much surprise, Dickerson and Lundberg handled being named the NSBCART Athletes...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez LB/RB

Isaac Moran, a junior, helped power the Pirate defense, finishing the game with 14 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a sack in the Santa Ynez win. Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez LB/RB: 5 carries, 20 yards; 1 catch, 18 yards; 14 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack in win over Channel Islands.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Blade

Live coverage: Kettering Fairmont at Perrysburg

The sting is still there for Perrysburg. One year ago, the undefeated Yellow Jackets suffered a first-round playoff loss that left them stunned. Two-win Kettering Fairmont traveled north and left Steinecker Stadium with an emphatic 41-14 victory. Fast-forward 11 months, and Perrysburg has an opportunity to exact revenge, as the 7-3 Yellow Jackets host the 6-4 Fairmont Firebirds in a first-round playoff game. Two of Fairmont’s losses came by a total of three points and they lost another game in overtime.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

Live coverage: Start at Whitmer

Whitmer hosts Start in a Division I football playoff opener on Friday night. The host Panthers (8-2) earned the No. 4 seed in Region 2 of Division I. The visiting Spartans (5-5) come in as the No. 13 seed.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy