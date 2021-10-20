Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB

The stars were shining Friday night in Lompoc. The trio of stars that have powered the Lompoc High football team all season put together one of the more memorable nights in recent history. Cavin Ross, Deville "Djoker" Dickerson and Sheldon Canley Jr. combined to score all nine touchdowns in the...
Week 8 was one of the most straightforward weeks of college football we’ve had in terms of results of this season. Most games went according to plan in terms of winners and losers. Unfortunately, there are two very notable exceptions: first, Coastal Carolina fell from the undefeated ranks against App...
Missed opportunities by Morgan Academy and two big plays by host Tuscaloosa Academy resulted in a 17-7 victory for the Knights on Friday. With the loss, Morgan Academy (4-4, 2-2) fell out of contention for the AAA, Region 2 title. The Senators have one region game left, at Fort Dale Academy, next Friday. Morgan Academy still has the chance to host a first-round playoff game.
METAIRIE, La. - With No. 2 running back Tony Jones on injured reserve for at least one more week, the New Orleans Saints again found themselves dipping into the veteran free agent pool for help at the position.
Benet Academy football travels to Nazareth Academy in a pivotal ESCC clash where the Roadrunners run all over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. With one week before postseason play begins, Benet Academy football, at 4-4, travels to Nazareth Academy looking to secure playoff eligibility. The Roadrunners, also 4-4, lost to the Redwings 3-0 back in the shortened spring season.
Going into its regular season-ending game against Foster Road rival Righetti, the St. Joseph football team is where it wants to be. “You always want to be playing your best football going into week 10 and the playoffs, and we are doing that,” said St. Joseph linebacker Anthony Moreno after the Knights scored a pretty methodical 28-0 Mountain League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Friday night. A steady drizzle fell most of the game.
Mission Prep won the Ocean League Tournament Thursday at Blacklake Golf Resort, earning a share of the league title with Orcutt Academy. The Spartans earned 10 points toward the league title by going unbeaten during the regular season. Mission Prep earned eight league points then. The Royals then earned 12...
Santa Ynez kept rolling Friday night, routing Ventura Channel Islands 47-7 in a Pacific View League game. The Pirates are now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Pacific View League. They close out the season against San Marcos next week. Ventura Buena all but wrapped up the league...
The Saints have signed Lamar Miller to the practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The former Pro Bowl running back will give the Saints some extra insurance with Tony Jones on the injured reserve list. Miller auditioned for New Orleans earlier this...
Whichever ways the victories were summoned, multiple area teams have kids worthy of the Player of the Week award. St. Joseph's defense put together a sterling performance Friday night in a league win. Lompoc's offense was the showstopper in the Braves' Channel League victory last week. Santa Ynez had a...
Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson and St. Joseph junior Michahjuliana Lundberg are no strangers to success on their fields of play. They're also both familiar with being recognized at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon. So, without much surprise, Dickerson and Lundberg handled being named the NSBCART Athletes...
Isaac Moran, a junior, helped power the Pirate defense, finishing the game with 14 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a sack in the Santa Ynez win. Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez LB/RB: 5 carries, 20 yards; 1 catch, 18 yards; 14 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack in win over Channel Islands.
The 11th and final week of the high school football season is here. It should be one to remember. Not only are there plenty of bragging rights on the line, there's league championships and playoff positioning up for grabs. Just look at the Righetti-St. Joseph game, known as the 'Battle...
Central Catholic (8-2, 7-0), champion of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference for four straight seasons and eight of the last nine, welcomes North Olmsted (6-4) to Gallagher Stadium for a Division II, Region 6, first-round playoff football game Friday night.
Implementing veteran head coach Chris Black's strategy to perfection, the top-seeded Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) girls tennis team captured all nine doubles points en route to a 13-5 victory over No. 3 seed Westview in the CIF Open Division Championships Thursday, Oct. 21, at Barnes Tennis Center.
The sting is still there for Perrysburg. One year ago, the undefeated Yellow Jackets suffered a first-round playoff loss that left them stunned. Two-win Kettering Fairmont traveled north and left Steinecker Stadium with an emphatic 41-14 victory. Fast-forward 11 months, and Perrysburg has an opportunity to exact revenge, as the 7-3 Yellow Jackets host the 6-4 Fairmont Firebirds in a first-round playoff game. Two of Fairmont’s losses came by a total of three points and they lost another game in overtime.
Whitmer hosts Start in a Division I football playoff opener on Friday night. The host Panthers (8-2) earned the No. 4 seed in Region 2 of Division I. The visiting Spartans (5-5) come in as the No. 13 seed.
