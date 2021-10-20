Mavericks: Should Dallas trade for Marvin Bagley?

Fans of the Utah Jazz may look to the Dallas Mavericks and wish they rostered (with all due respect to Donovan Mitchell) a player as transcendent as Luka Doncic. On the flip side, Mavs fans likely cover virtually every other facet of the Jazz as a team. The term “heliocentric offense” wasn’t invented to describe the Mavericks under Doncic, but frankly, it might as well have been. He led the entire NBA in usage last season at 36%. With such a deep reserve of quality veterans populating the Utah Jazz roster, it’s difficult to imagine that Head Coach Quin Snyder will afford any single Jazzman such a generous slice of the team’s offensive pie.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO