NBA

Mavericks: Should Dallas trade for Marvin Bagley?

By Tyler Watts
 8 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks sat in fifth on the morning of the 2018 NBA Draft but were itching for a way to draft Luka Doncic. There was no way the EuroLeague MVP was going to fall that far, meaning the Mavs needed to trade up to get Luka to Dallas....

FanSided

Is the Dallas Mavericks leadership council a good idea?

The Mavs won their home opener on Tuesday night 116-106 over the Houston Rockets. It took a total team effort to get the job done. The minutes were spread to get all 15 players into the game, but nearly all of them responded by playing well. Using everyone was unconventional,...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks odds: Season-long prop bets for the Dallas Mavericks

Looking for suggestions on betting certain player props for the 2021-22 season? We’ve got you covered. All odds courtesy of Draft Kings Nation and our official partner Draft Kings. NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In 2020-21, two Mavericks received votes for Sixth Man of the Year. Tim Hardaway Jr....
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks

THE STORY: The last game of the pre-season is upon us and... there’s not a lot of reasons to tune in. With Luka Doncic looking like the MVP candidate he is, he’s not playing. Same goes for Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. With Tyrell Terry and Reggie Bullock already out as well, we should get a whole lot of Josh Green time. Or at least we better.
NBA
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Vlade Divac
Person
Deandre Ayton
FanSided

How do the Utah Jazz compare to the Dallas Mavericks?

Fans of the Utah Jazz may look to the Dallas Mavericks and wish they rostered (with all due respect to Donovan Mitchell) a player as transcendent as Luka Doncic. On the flip side, Mavs fans likely cover virtually every other facet of the Jazz as a team. The term “heliocentric offense” wasn’t invented to describe the Mavericks under Doncic, but frankly, it might as well have been. He led the entire NBA in usage last season at 36%. With such a deep reserve of quality veterans populating the Utah Jazz roster, it’s difficult to imagine that Head Coach Quin Snyder will afford any single Jazzman such a generous slice of the team’s offensive pie.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

SB Nation Reacts: How good are the Dallas Mavericks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Last season we started pushing SB Nation Reacts as a means to see how...
NBA
Yardbarker

Marvin Bagley's Agent Went Off On The Sacramento Kings Organization In A Statement

Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management released a statement regarding the Sacramento Kings handling of Marvin Bagley. The Kings selected Bagley with the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke. View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday evening, Marvin Bagley's agent Jeff Schwartz...
NBA
#Nba Draft#Mavs#Suns#Hawks#The Sacramento Kings
FanSided

Kings can’t be left out of NBA dysfunction, Marvin Bagley’s agent scorches team

As the NBA season kicks off on Oct. 19, the dysfunction is well underway with a scathing reproach from Marvin Bagley’s agent directed at the Kings. Ben Simmons dominated headlines with his drama on the 76ers on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the Sacramento Kings, consistently regarded by fans (NBA Twitter in particular) as one of the league’s most dysfunctional franchises, must’ve felt left out.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Sacramento Kings not expected to extend Marvin Bagley, per report

Marvin Bagley is not expected to receive an extention from the Sacramento Kings, according to a report from Marc Stein. The news isn't exactly a surprise, but Stein is the first to offer a true report confirming those expectations:. Bagley's injury history is surely a factor in Sacramento's decision, as...
NBA
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki named to NBA 75

The Dallas Mavericks drafted a slender seven-footer out of Wurzburg, Germany in 1998, and nobody predicted he would go down as one of the all-time greats, but Dirk Nowitzki did just that. He played 21 straight seasons in a Mavs uniform and changed the game. Dirk’s iconic one-legged fadeaway is done by all the top players in the NBA today.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
Sacramento Kings
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Marvin Bagley’s agent torches Kings over ‘baffling’ benching

Don’t mess with Marvin Bagley’s agent. Jeff Schwartz, a high-profile NBA agent with Excel Sports Management, put the Sacramento Kings on blast Tuesday in a statement that claimed the team decided to bench his client for the season-opener on Wednesday. The Kings selected the 6-foot-11 forward No. 2 overall in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Scotiabank Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 23, 2021. Dallas Mavericks 103, Toronto Raptors 95 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Mark Followill @MFollowill. The last 5 Mavs wins in Toronto have this oddity of early...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Marvin Bagley’s agent called out the Kings over his spot in the rotation

In roughly 24 hours, the Sacramento Kings will be tipping off their 2021-22 regular season vs. the Trail Blazers in Portland. The vibes in training camp and preseason have been immaculate. The Kings, for the first time in forever, have something resembling playoff (or play-in) expectations. Realistic or not, that has been the mindset of this organization since everyone arrived back in Sacramento last month.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings Pulse: Breaking down Marvin Bagley’s future

2018 rookie extension contracts are getting handed out left and right today. On the lastest Kings Pulse, Tim Maxwell and I react to some of the deals that have been agreed upon including:. Michael Porter Jr. - 5-years/$172-million. Mikal Bridges - 4-years/$90-million. Wendell Carter Jr. - 4-years/$50-million. Robert Williams -...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No extension for Marvin Bagley?

Jason Anderson: Sources tell Marc Stein no new deal is expected for Kings forward Marvin Bagley III before today’s 3 p.m. PT deadline for his rookie-scale contract extension. Bagley is headed for restricted free agency, as we explained here. Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

