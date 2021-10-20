CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TSA innovation officer envisions big future for AI and biometrics

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the TSA's chief innovation officer, Dan McCoy holds a position few people even know exists. After all, it's not everyone who associates the Transportation Security Administration with innovation, or for that matter with much beyond airport checkpoints. But McCoy, who has held the post for the past 16...

www.travelweekly.com

Related
flyertalk.com

Delta Delivers on Biometric TSA PreCheck Bag Drop Lobby

Delta Air Lines flyers traveling through Atlanta will have a faster way to get through the airport, thanks to the new TSA PreCheck Express Lobby. Flying Delta Air Lines through their headquarters at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) may be a little easier – and faster – thanks to a new joint technology approach between the airline and the Transportation Security Administration.
LIFESTYLE
FloridaDaily

Carlos Gimenez: Mandatory Vaccinations of TSA Officers Will Lead to Travel Disruptions Over Holidays

In his role as the top Republican on the U.S. House Transportation & Maritime Security Subcommittee, last week, U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., raised concerns over potential travel disruptions during the upcoming holiday season. The South Florida congressman said the disruptions are a result of the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
biometricupdate.com

Pangiam supplies Trueface biometrics for Delta-TSA partnership at Atlanta Airport

Pangiam is supplying face biometrics as part of a partnership between Delta Airlines and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration for bag drops and security checks at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as flight boarding. Travelers who are both Delta SkyMiles members using the Fly Delta app and TSA...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa Precheck#Airport Security#Innovation#Ons#Tsa#Ct
TravelPulse

The Future of Travel Will Be Led by Sustainability, Innovation

The travel industry is heading into the future at full speed. The U.S. Travel Association convened its first-ever Future of Travel Mobility summit. The event took place in Washington, D.C., and virtually, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators who spoke on how to develop seamless, sustainable and secure travel.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
