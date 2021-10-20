CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's Father Labeled 'Deadbeat Dad' After Latest Attack on Duchess

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Markle has been accused of "attacking his child for profit and notoriety" after he said his daughter and Prince Harry are motivated by...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 8

Sarah Larsen Brus
8d ago

I think it’s funny the article says Mr Markle shouldn’t badmouth his daughter on TV. Have they forgotten the Oprah interview? Why was it OK for M&H to badmouth the RF, (Harry’s family) but it’s terrible when Markle does it to Megan? I have to think he’s desperate to get her to talk to him again-while I don’t agree with either of them smearing others on TV, and I wouldn’t use it as a means to get my daughter to speak with - but if it’s ok for one, it’s ok for both.

Reply
9
Laura Hise
8d ago

Her Family is telling everyone just who she is and she has shown by what she has already done!!! Soo may be she knows the Truth is coming out threw her family and Harry was told from her brother not to marrie her that's a Big Red Flag from the start!!! So Run Harry she is a Gold Digger and a Fake Actress who was a Nobody So Believe The Family They Know the Truth about her and her mother!!!

Reply(1)
7
