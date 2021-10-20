CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

In Kabul Clinic, Taliban and the Soldiers They Fought Confront Wounds of War

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) - Former Taliban fighter Mohammad Ishaq, who spent years battling Western troops and local forces in Afghanistan, lost his leg in combat and is now learning to walk with a new limb. Standing near him at a Kabul clinic is one of the soldiers he defeated. In...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Under Taliban, Kabul's drug addicts forced into withdrawal

With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal. There is little methadone available to help wean the opium and heroin addicts, and nothing to remove the withdrawal pains for those being weaned off of meth, doctors say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Pakistan FM Meets Taliban Government In Kabul

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met senior Taliban leaders in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, as the neighbours sought to resolve disputes over border closures. Pakistan, one of only three countries that recognised the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s, is seen as still wielding considerable influence over...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#War#Afghan National Army#Kabul Clinic#The Soldiers#Reuters#Western#The Red Cross Hospital#Infidels#Islamist#Italian#Icrc
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
cbs17

Taliban: 7 dead in explosion that struck mosque during Kabul prayer service

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said. Bilal Karimi, a senior Taliban official, said the explosion targeted a mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, one week after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Red Cross
IBTimes

Taliban Strike Journalists At Kabul Women's Rights Protest

The Taliban struck several journalists to prevent media coverage of a women's rights protest in Kabul on Thursday. A group of about 20 women marched from near the ministry of education to the ministry of finance in the Afghan capital. Wearing colourful headscarves they chanted slogans including: "Don't politicise education",...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Beauty Salon A Women's Haven In The Taliban's Kabul

It is one of the last places in Kabul where women can meet outside their households, a bubble of freedom and even frivolity away from the gaze of men. Mohadessa has kept her beauty salon open despite threats from Afghanistan's new rulers. Since the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August, many...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makes First Trip to Kabul Since Taliban Takeover

KABUL (Reuters) -Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday for the first time since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the neighbouring countries. The visit comes after prolonged problems at the Chaman border crossing, one of the...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik. "A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The Taliban’s secretive war against IS

Every few days, bodies are dumped on the outskirts of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. Some have been shot or hanged, some beheaded. Many have handwritten notes stuffed into their pockets, accusing them of being members of Afghanistan's branch of the Islamic State. No-one claims responsibility for the gruesome,...
AFGHANISTAN
New York Post

US intelligence missed mark on Taliban taking Kabul, classified docs say

US agencies experienced a widespread intelligence failure regarding the rapid takeover of Afghanistan’s capital by the Taliban, as American troops remained on the ground in mid-August, according to a report Thursday. Summaries of classified material reviewed by the Wall Street Journal show the agencies tracked Taliban advances from spring 2020...
POLITICS
KXRM

Nearly 3 months after Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, Colorado Springs man worries for family’s safety trapped in the country

Nearly three months after the United States Military and Coalition forces left Afghanistan in a pre-ordained exit, American citizens and people who helped our military during the 20 years of war remain trapped in the country, as their families overseas fear their lives are at risk in a country controlled by a group with historical ties to terrorism and insurgency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Mullah Omar's son on TV as Taliban polish public image

The son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday, as Afghanistan's hardline rulers try to polish their media image. The televised event saw Mohammad Yaqoob, Afghanistan's new defence minister, appealing to local businessmen to invest in hospitals and clinics, signalling the Taliban are emerging from the shadows. As supreme leader of the movement during their first reign of power, Yaqoob's father Mullah Omar rarely appeared in public, and photos of him were banned. Even when the one-eyed cleric died in 2013, the news was not made public for more than two years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy