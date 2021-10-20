Duval school employees will get paid time off for COVID-19 emergencies, money for being vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All Duval County Public Schools’ full-time employees will now get paid time off for COVID-19 emergencies, and now there’s also a cash incentive for them to get vaccinated.

This comes after the school board voted unanimously to provide those vaccine incentives.

Here’s how it works:

All full-time employees will get 40 hours of paid emergency leave. Sixteen of those hours are for them to get tested for COVID-19, and the other 24 hours can be used if those results come back positive and they need to quarantine.

For full-time employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, they will get an additional 40 hours of paid time off, which is on top of the 40 hours given to all employees, that they can use if they test positive for the virus.

If employees are fully vaccinated by Dec. 10, they’ll get a one-time $200 bonus. That also applies to employees with medical or religious exemptions.

This will cost the district more than $2.4 million, which is being paid by COVID-19 relief funds from the state and federal government.

