CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Thai AirAsia parent plans $419 mln fundraising for travel resumption

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Thai AirAsia’s parent firm, Asia Aviation Pcl (AAV) on Wednesday said it is seeking to raise 14 billion baht ($419.29 million) as part of restructuring to prepare for a regional travel restart.

“As we gear up and ready ourselves for travel resumption post-COVID, necessary changes are required for our capital raising and revenue management strategy,” AAV Executive Chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said on Wednesday.

Shares of AAV, which owns 55% of Thai AirAsia, fell over 7% on the announcement before recovering to a 3% decline on the Thai bourse, against an index gain of 0.4%.

Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd owns the remaining stake in Thai AirAsia.

AAV said it would issue convertible bonds and new shares worth 14 billion baht and aims to hold all shares in Thai AirAsia and boost the airline’s liquidity.

The announcement comes ahead of re-opening plans here that would allow vaccinated arrivals from five countries including Britain and Singapore to skip quarantine from November.

“We are also looking forward to recommencing our key international routes in the near future in light of the Thai government’s country reopening plan,” Tassapon said, adding that he expects domestic operations to return to 100% by January.

The restructuring, expected to conclude in the first quarter of next year, includes new shares worth 8.8 billion baht in a private placement to AirAsia Group, plus six high net-worth Thai investors, including Palin Lojanagosin, owner of advertising firm, Plan B Media Pcl, according to the filing.

Bangkok Bank Pcl and a fund managed by Morgan Stanley will be offered 2.2 billion in convertible bonds and new shares worth 3 billion baht will be offered to existing shareholders.

Earlier this year, seven Thai carriers, including Thai AirAsia, asked here the government for soft-loans worth 5 billion baht for support. ($1 = 33.3900 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The world's most luxurious short-haul airline trip: Singapore Airlines schedules A380 flights for November that last just 60 MINUTES - and you can book a lie-flat seat

Short-haul flights don’t get any fancier than this (unless you’re in a private jet). From Thursday, November 4, Singapore Airlines - voted the world’s No2 airline in the highly respected Skytrax awards this year - is deploying Airbus A380s between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. A journey of just 60 minutes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

S.Korea Sept factory output contracts on car chip shortage

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory output in September declined from a month earlier as global chip shortages weighed on car production and output unexpectedly fell on a year-on-year basis, ending a 10th month of growth. Industrial production last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.8%, missing a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Airasia#Mln#Fundraising#Asia Aviation Pcl#Aav Executive#Airasia Group Bhd#Bangkok Bank Pcl#Cha
simpleflying.com

British Airways’ 1st A380 Flies To Madrid After Heavy Maintenance

Excitement is growing when it comes to the British Airways Airbus A380 fleet. After over a year on the ground, it is now less than two weeks until the aircraft will return to the skies above Europe. As part of the preparations, British Airways has just completed its heavy maintenance on its oldest A380, G-XLEA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Heathrow’s pandemic losses hit £3.4bn

Heathrow’s losses from the Covid-19 pandemic have hit £3.4 billion.The west London airport said it is continuing to lose money despite reducing its operating costs by more than 30%.But it insisted it has the “financial strength” to survive “until the market recovers”, with £4.1 billion of cash.We are on the cusp of a recoveryJohn Holland-Kaye, HeathrowSome 10.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in the first nine months of the year, compared with 19.0 million during the same period in 2020.Proposals announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) last week to allow the airport to increase passenger charges by up to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

ASEAN should start allowing safe travel to revive economies, says Thai PM Prayuth

BANGKOK (Oct 26): ASEAN should start reopening and allow safe travel to revive Covid-19 pandemic-hit economies in the region, says Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha. Citing Thailand as an example, he said the kingdom has already opened up pilot areas under the Phuket Sandbox programme to welcome foreign tourists...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Singapore
Flight Global.com

AirAsia beefs up in-service fleet as travel resumes in Malaysia

With Malaysia’s removal of internal travel restrictions, AirAsia is reactivating large segments of its fleet as local demand ramps up. Bo Lingam, who on 14 October was named group chief executive of AirAsia Aviation, says peninsular Malaysia will see a travel boom with the removal of travel restrictions on peninsular Malaysia on 10 October. There are still some restrictions, however, on travel to the Borneo state of Sabah, which should be removed by 1 November.
TRAVEL
worldairlinenews.com

AirAsia restructures its airlines under AirAsia Aviation Limited

As AirAsia’s rapid transformation from an airline into a digital travel and lifestyle services group continues to gain strong momentum, the holding company for the airline Group has been officially renamed AirAsia Aviation Limited. Bo Lingam, formerly President (Airlines) for AirAsia Group, takes over as Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie profit doubles on volatile commodities

(Adds background on commodity market, division performance) Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group said on Friday first-half profit more than doubled to surpass its own forecast, as volatile commodity markets powered a 60% rise in the division’s profit. The Sydney-based company is also looking to raise A$1.5...
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Australia shares to rise at open, NZ down

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, prompted by positive cues from the Wall Street session, with weak commodity prices set to hurt local mining and energy firms. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped a six-session rally to end 0.3% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally down 0.06% at 12963.2 points in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's Delimobil plans to raise $240 mln in U.S. IPO

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. said on Monday it was looking to raise up to $240 million through an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
simpleflying.com

Which Airline Operated The Most Airbus A340s?

The A340 has been far from the most popular aircraft. Over the 20 years it was in production, only 377 aircraft have been delivered to airlines. European airlines have led the way, with both Lufthansa and Iberia operating sizeable fleets. It remains in service with Lufthansa and a few other European, Middle Eastern, and African airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Back to the land: Thai forest draws young, green farmers

MAE THA, Thailand (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Like many locals, Matthana Abhaimoon left rural Thailand to study in the city. Unlike most, she chose to come back - and fight for her right to farm in the forest as her forefathers had done. After a 20-year campaign, residents of Mae...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Starbucks sales miss as COVID-19 resurgence hits China

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) missed market estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as a COVID-19 resurgence in China closed stores in several major cities and overshadowed a strong performance by its U.S. business. Fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of the Delta variant in Starbucks' largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy