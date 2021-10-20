CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What Time To See Orionid Meteor Shower, Uranus by the Light of October's Hunter's Full Moon

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a double treat for skywatchers on Thursday, the Orionids peak in the morning, while Uranus will be seen in the evening in the light of a full...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Moon#Meteors#Hunter S Full Moon#Orionids
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
Ars Technica

Promising-looking SETI signal turns out to be of human origin

Modern human society has been making it ever more challenging for astronomers to get their job done. While we've designated radio-quiet areas and dark skies initiatives, tensions have been heightened recently by the launch of broadband-Internet satellites, which are present in rapidly growing numbers. Recent weeks have seen the reasons...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Atlantic City Press

The full hunter's moon is Wednesday, see how the full moons get their names

Two lunar eclipses, two supermoons and a blue moon highlights 2021's full moon schedule. South Jerseyans wanting to look up at the sky will be treated with a variety of celestial events this year. The first came in April, the start of two consecutive supermoons, which is defined as a...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Hear sounds from Mars captured by NASA's Perseverance rover

After the Perseverance mission picked up five hours from sounds on Mars, engineers are starting to get a sense of how the Red Planet sounds different from Earth. NASA now has a website filling up with Martian audio, ranging from wind gusts to the sounds of rover driving as it seeks spots to hunt for the signs of life on the Red Planet. In March, we even heard its laser "snapping" (sadly, no pew-pew noise was evident.)
ASTRONOMY
cnyhomepage.com

Full Hunter’s Moon this week

This year, October’s full moon is the Hunter’s Moon. It gets its name from the fact that during this time of year, animals would fatten up for the winter which made it ideal for hunters to hunt game and stock up on meat for the winter. Other less common names...
HUNTER, NY
scitechdaily.com

What’s Causing the Mysterious Radio Waves Coming From the Heart of the Milky Way?

The center of the Milky Way is a mysterious place. Astronomers think there’s a supermassive black hole there, though it could be dark matter instead. The region is densely packed with stars, dominated by red giants. And because of all the dust between Earth and the galactic center, we can’t see anything with visible light, ultraviolet light, or low-energy x-rays.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

October Hunter’s Moon: Best Time to Look

More than just a full moon, the “Hunter’s Moon,” as it’s called, will light up the night sky tomorrow. Like most space viewings though, there is an opportune time to view it, and doing so then will greatly enhance the experience. The Farmer’s Almanac states the Hunter’s Moon will reach...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A ‘Giant Space Volcano’ Constantly Erupts as It Orbits Our Sun

Astronomers observed an object flying at approximately 26,000 mph (41,836 km/h) through our Solar System that stretches the definition of the word comet. As astronomer Tony Phillips points out in an article for Spaceweather.com, "giant space volcano" might be the best way to describe the soaring rock, which is repeatedly erupting and spewing 'cryomagma' into space.
ASTRONOMY
fox13news.com

Orionid meteor trails over Midwest sky ahead of shower's peak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The annual Orionid meteor shower was expected to reach its peak on the night of October 20-21; skywatchers have already reported fireballs across the Midwest on the night of October 19-20. A video filmed by Pete Mumbower shows a meteor trailing across the sky just outside of Kalamazoo.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

See bits of Halley's Comet burn up during the Orionid meteor shower this week

Get up early enough this week and you might be rewarded with a dazzling fireball in the sky courtesy of the annual Orionid meteor shower. The Orionids are set to peak early Thursday morning, with the potential for 20 or more meteors to meet fiery ends high in the atmosphere, sacrificing it all for our viewing pleasure.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
616K+
Followers
66K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy