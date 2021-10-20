What Time To See Orionid Meteor Shower, Uranus by the Light of October's Hunter's Full Moon

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...

