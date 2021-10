PCM will take a long trip down to Southwest Iowa to take on Clarinda in the first round of the playoffs, while No. 7 in Class 1A Pella Christian will host Mediapolis. The Eagles ended the regular season with a convincing 42-7 victory over Central Decatur Friday night. Pella Christian has a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in district play. The Eagles’ lone loss of the season was at home to No. 5 in Class 1A Sigourney-Keota. All four of the Eagles’ wins were dominating outside of Van Buren forfeiting their matchup. Pella Christian will square off with the Mediapolis Bulldogs, who come into the matchup with a 5-3 overall record and a 2-3 record in district play. Mediapolis’ last game was a victory by forfeit to Louisa-Muscatine Friday. This will be the first all-time matchup between the two teams. Kickoff at Pella Christian High School will be at 7:00 PM Friday night.

11 DAYS AGO