CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government shuts down move to refer Christian Porter's secret funds to privileges inquiry

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 8 days ago

The government has blocked an inquiry into whether Christian Porter breached parliamentary privilege in refusing to reveal who donated to his legal costs.

This was despite Speaker Tony Smith giving the Labor motion for the reference precedence to be debated, which would normally see the house send the matter to the privileges committee.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said this was the first time a government had voted against a privileges referral to which a speaker had given precedence.

After Labor argued on Monday Porter should be referred, Smith announced on Wednesday that “based on my careful consideration of all of the information available to me, I am satisfied that a prima facie case has been made out”.

Smith made it clear that saying this “does not imply a conclusion that a breach … has occurred”.

House of Representative practice specifies that to grant precedence to a privilege motion the speaker must be satisfied “a prima facie case of contempt or breach of privilege has been made out”.

The government opposed the motion, which was then voted down.

Burke said the government had abandoned a principle that had been a “a key protection against corruption” since the federal parliament came into existence.

“That means we may never learn the truth about who paid Mr Porter’s legal bills and what they may expect in return.

Read more: Christian Porter quits cabinet, refusing to find out who gave him money for legal costs

"This is a disgraceful, shameful moment in Australian political history,” Burke said in a statement.

Porter was forced to step down from the ministry last month because he would not supply names of those who donated to a “blind trust” to help with his bills for the defamation action he took against the ABC. He said he didn’t know the names, and was “not prepared to seek to break the confidentiality of those people who contributed to my legal fees”.

The leader of the house, Peter Dutton, in opposing the reference, told the house there was a much broader issue because there were “a number of other cases which are of a similar ilk”.

Dutton has written to privileges committee chairman Russell Broadbent asking the committee to clarify what the MPs’ register requires when members receive third party contributions or assistance, including from crowd funding and political parties, for personal legal matters, or any other matters.

The letter specifies assistance for legal costs in the form of financial or non-financial contributions and provision of legal services on a reduced or no-fee basis.

Read more: Grattan on Friday: Porter's funding from a 'blind trust' is an integrity test for Morrison

In parliament Dutton instanced crowd funding by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young for her legal action against then senator David Leyonhjelm.

He pointed to a number of names that obviously were made up.

Hanson-Young said she had received 1800 donations, with only eight donations above the disclosable $300 threshold.

“I have declared all donations in the spirit of members and senators interests and Mr Porter should do the same.”

A spokeswoman said those with false names were all under the threshold.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Christian Porter still faces scrutiny over donations declaration despite government blocking Labor bid for inquiry

Scott Morrison says the declaration of funds from a blind trust for the Christian Porter defamation case will now be examined by a broader parliamentary inquiry. The prime minister has told parliament the house had decided “there should be clearer rules” around disclosure when members are faced with defamation proceedings and that had been referred to the privileges committee.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist in mystery of Christian Porter's anonymous donor as senior public servant appears to 'WINK' at a Liberal MP while answering questions

A senior public servant appeared to wink at a Government minister when answering questions about Christian Porter. Mr Porter resigned from Cabinet last month after revealing he had accepted anonymous donations to fund his legal battle against the ABC over its article that accused a senior minister of rape. During...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Porter
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
David Leyonhjelm
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Tony Burke
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Nationals' climate conundrum and the integrity deficit in federal politics

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. They canvass the Nationals playing hardball in their efforts to land a deal over the 2050 net zero target Scott Morrison intends to take to the Glasgow climate conference. They also discuss the decision by the government to shut down a potential inquiry into whether Christian Porter breached parliamentary privilege by refusing to reveal the sources of donations towards his defamation case against the ABC. Meanwhile on Labor’s side, Anthony Albanese awaits the outcome of a Finance department investigation of MP Anthony Byrne’s employment of “ghost” staffers. Michelle Grattan ne travaille pas, ne conseille pas, ne possède pas de parts, ne reçoit pas de fonds d'une organisation qui pourrait tirer profit de cet article, et n'a déclaré aucune autre affiliation que son organisme de recherche.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Nationals win extra cabinet position as they sign up to net zero deal

Resources Minister Keith Pitt is set to be elevated to cabinet under a deal between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce that sees the Nationals sign up to the 2050 net-zero target. Pitt, who was demoted to the outer ministry by Joyce, has been one of the toughest critics of a rush to embrace the 2050 target, and a very strong advocate of the coal industry’s future. Under the deal, the Nationals cabinet numbers would go from four to five although their overall frontbench numbers stay the same. Asked whether he’d put up the proposal of an extra cabinet...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Will Barnaby Joyce be less 'on board' with net zero when he's in the backblocks?

Barnaby Joyce is finding the taste of his success in landing the net zero deal rather more bitter than sweet. The deputy prime minister has delivered for Scott Morrison. The Nationals have signed up to the 2050 climate target. But in the process Joyce has had to turn himself inside out, which will confuse and disillusion many of his supporters, and is probably doing his own head in. Joyce clinched the agreement with Morrison, and then took it to the Nationals party room, the forum he always said would make the decision on it. In Sunday’s party discussion he saw the numbers...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Victoria's draft pandemic law is missing one critical element – stronger oversight of the government's decisions

The Victorian government is introducing a pandemic management bill that will structure its ongoing and future response to pandemics. According to the draft made public today, the bill gives the executive wide powers in the time of a pandemic, including detention powers and the possibility of two years in prison for failing to comply with a pandemic order. But drawing on the practice in other jurisdictions such as NSW and NZ, it also seeks to create safeguards on these powers. Perhaps the best example is the transfer of decision-making power from the unelected chief health officer to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor#House Of Representative#Australian#Abc
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison's net-zero plan is built more on politics than detailed policy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enthused about the Morrison government’s belated embrace of the 2050 net-zero target. “They’ve done a heroic thing, the Australians, in getting to that commitment,” Johnson said. “[It] was actually very difficult for Australia to do […] because Australia is very heavily dependent on coal and on lots of carbon-producing industries.” Scott Morrison relished the British PM’s praise. “Heroic” could, however, be applied in a less gushing sense to the plan he and Energy Minister Angus Taylor released on Tuesday. That plan relies on many “heroic” assumptions which may or may not turn out to be reasonable. Of course given...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Accountability is under threat. Parliament must urgently reset the balance

All Australians have a stake in our nation’s good governance. The past week has provided plenty of reasons to be concerned about the Morrison government’s disregard of core tenets of Australian democracy in its quest for electoral advantage. I can’t recall an Australian government that has been as blatant in its disdain for accountability as the one led by Scott Morrison. Nor has there been one that has more assiduously bred the culture of secrecy that permeates from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) down. Its contempt for checks and balances, resentment of scrutiny and preparedness to trash long-standing conventions is widely...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Want to understand how the Coalition works? Take a look at climate policy

This week’s excruciating case of a prime minister being beholden to a rogue section of his own Cabinet over climate policy has again drawn attention to the arcane nature of Coalition arrangements. While the numbers eventually fell his way, a policy U-turn that Scott Morrison regarded as politically existential was for a time hostage to a famously mercurial party room of which he was not a member, and over which he could exercise net-zero influence. In the end, both won. Morrison got his 2050 target but without any promise to cut methane output as sought by the US and Europe. There was...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

When native title fails: First Nations people are turning to human rights law to keep access to cultural sites

In a shift from their usual conduct, Queensland police have recognised the cultural rights of Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians to conduct ceremony under provisions of the 2019 Queensland Human Rights Act. Because of this act, the police were able to refuse to action a complaint from Adani to remove Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians camping on their ancestral lands adjacent to the Adani coal pit. The police also issued a “statement of regret” for removing the group several months earlier. The ceremonial grounds are on highly contested land that has been granted to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine by the state...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Coalition drops in Newspoll; Australia "not doing enough" response on climate change falls

This week’s Newspoll, presumably conducted October 20-23 from a sample a bit over 1,500, gave Labor a 54-46 lead, a one point gain for Labor since the previous Newspoll, three weeks ago. Primary votes were 38% Labor (up one), 35% Coalition (down two), 11% Greens (steady), 3% One Nation (up one) and 13% for all Others (steady). 50% (up one) were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s performance, and 46% (down two) were satisfied, for a net approval of -4, down three points. Anthony Albanese’s net approval improved one point to -9. Morrison led Albanese as better PM by...
JOE BIDEN
Slate

The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Commentary: The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One would hope that the commission convened by President Joe Biden would at least acknowledge that this is a problem significant enough to warrant consideration of some transformative reform. But if the commission's first public deliberations Oct. 15 are any indication of the trajectory of this group, it has a ways to go before even agreeing on this fundamental premise.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Is to Blame for Racist Policing

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, about the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on police immunity and his new book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US to begin UK appeal against Assange extradition block

The US government will on Wednesday begin an appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets, after a British judge blocked a request earlier this year. Washington said after the decision in January that it was "extremely disappointed" by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision, which was made on the grounds of Assange being a suicide risk. It is seeking to overturn that ruling at a two-day hearing from Wednesday, arguing that the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said he was not at risk of taking his own life. Instead, it claimed the judge was "misled" by relying on evidence presented by Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy