Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate want to pass two large pieces of legislation by the end of October. One is a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which has support of both Democrats and Republicans. The second is the Build Back Better Act, a package that would cost an estimated $3.5 trillion over 10 years and includes free universal preschool, lower prescription drugs costs and electric vehicle tax credits.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO