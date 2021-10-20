Olive oil company gives back to CASA of Kern County

Olives make olive oil but the ones grown by Ohanneson Olive Oil also make a difference.

"It’s my honor and my duty," said CEO Ty Ohanneson.

The land Ty runs today was bought by his great-grandfather in the 1950s. Ty is a fifth generation Central Valley farmer.

“Following in the footsteps of my dad and my grandfather and his dad too, I love continuing the legacy," he said.

When you purchase a bottle of Ohanneson Olive Oil, your money doesn’t just go to the company.

“I've decided to donate half of all sales to CASA of Kern County," said Ty.

Ty's family adopted him at birth but his biological siblings went into foster care. After hearing their stories, he wanted to help foster kids today.

"Being an adopted kid myself, I know how important it is to get as much help to foster youth as we can," said Ty.

He has volunteered with CASA for eight years now, advocating for children in the foster care system. Plus, for every olive oil bottle purchase, Ty’s company gives $5 to CASA. They also donated bottles to CASA for them to sell at a discounted price.

“I'm happy to help and I have a drive to be a part of the community, to help children," said Ty.

Bottles are available at various stores and restaurants across Kern County. If you’d like to purchase a bottle and make a donation to CASA, click here .