Driving lane of westbound I-70 open as crews continue work on Sorrels Overpass

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The driving lane of westbound I-70 is now open as work continues on Sorrels Overpass.

According to a tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation Wednesday morning, the passing lane is now closed to traffic.

The department said on Tuesday crews are working to speed up repairs to the overpass after a roll-off truck crashed into the bridge on Monday.

Construction workers told ABC 17 News they expect to work on the bridge throughout Wednesday morning. Crews plan to wrap the bridge to prevent more debris from falling from the overpass onto the interstate below.

MoDOT advises nearby residents to check its website for updates on the project's progress and any other traffic impacts.

The department said it expects both lanes of westbound I-70 to be back open Thursday night.

