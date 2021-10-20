CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrift store glass vase purchased for $5 valued at $15,000

By Joe Hiti
 8 days ago
Thrift store antiques. Photo credit GettyImages

You might want to buy that weird vase the next time you see it at your local thrift store as a glass vase purchased at $4.99 has been identified as a rare piece from 1902 worth up to $15,000.

The Loetz Argus glass vase was designed by Austrian Koloman Moser, who participated in the Vienna Secession art movement, Heritage Auctions said.

Moser was born in Austria and was known for illustrating books and designing art pieces. He worked in Vienna and served as a professor of drawing and painting until his death.

The vase was purchased by an unidentified buyer in the Pacific Northwest and is now the cover of the auction catalog.

On Oct 28, the vase will be featured at the Tiffany, Lalique & Art Glass: Including Art Nouveau & Art Deco auction.

Samantha Robinson, a consignment director of Decorative Arts and Design for Heritage, shared with ARTFIXdaily.com that the vase is extremely rare.

"The Loetz Argus glass vase is one of the finest examples of this rare and important model to come to market. It does so following its unlikely discovery in a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest by a shopper with an exceptionally discerning eye," Robinson said.

The current price for the vase is expected to be between $10,000 and $15,000 when it goes up for auction.

