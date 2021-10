It is looking better and better for the Eagles to get the Colts pick. Once again Carson Wentz played every snap. This time even in a win, as the Colts managed to beat the Texans, and finally advance to 2 wins. Plus he stayed healthy. Eagles are getting closer and closer to securing a 3rd first round pick. and there was a sign in this game that should help calm the nerves of Eagles fans worried the Colts will bench Wentz so he falls below 75%. Here is the snap breakdown for Wentz so far.

