"My Boy" has had quite the journey since Shane wrote it five years ago with Nick Columbia, Lee Starr and Russell Sutton. The song first went viral on Facebook, leading Shane to his major label deal with BBR Music Group's Wheelhouse Records in 2019. Then, last year, "My Boy" was revived via TikTok, thanks to users who began incorporating the song into videos celebrating the relationship between stepparents and stepchildren. Soon after, the song was sent to country radio and began working its way up the country charts.

