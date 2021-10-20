CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Power outage closes two Calcasieu Parish schools

 8 days ago
The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Wednesday that Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle in Sulphur will be closed.

The schools will be closed on October 20, due to a power outage in the area.

The outage, according to CPSB, was caused by an vehicle accident.

CPSB says that the schools are anticipated to reopen on Thursday, October 21.

