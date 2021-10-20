Power outage closes two Calcasieu Parish schools
The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Wednesday that Maplewood Elementary and Maplewood Middle in Sulphur will be closed.
The schools will be closed on October 20, due to a power outage in the area.
The outage, according to CPSB, was caused by an vehicle accident.
CPSB says that the schools are anticipated to reopen on Thursday, October 21.
