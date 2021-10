Thanks for joining me for this coverage of West Ham's 5-3 penalty shootout win over Manchester City in the EFL Cup after the 90 minutes ended 0-0. Guardiola's team had won this competition the last four seasons in a row, but this penalty shootout defeat confirms that there will be a new name on the trophy this season. For the hosts, it's a huge win in a season that is shaping up to be pretty special as they continue to defy the odds in the league as well as in domestic and European cup competitions.

