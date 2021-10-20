CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-Family Rents Spiked 9.3% in August

By Ted Knutson
GlobeSt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-family rents grew 9.3% in August as strong job and income growth, as well as fierce competition for...

www.globest.com

GlobeSt.com

New Demand for Office Space Drops in September

After a nine-month surge in demand for office space in 2021, which defied typical seasonal patterns, new demand receded significantly in September. Down 17 percent from August to September, the seven-city VTS Office Demand Index (VODI) is now 28 percent lower than it was, on average, in the years leading up to the pandemic.
GlobeSt.com

What Multifamily Developers Learned From the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES—The various state and local eviction moratoriums are having a serious impact on many property owners and the future continues to hold great uncertainty. However, there is an air of optimism between property owners and landlords as the nation continues to take the right steps to begin economic recovery and the effects of the stimulus package begin to take hold. Panelists at the national GlobeSt. multifamily conference here in downtown L.A. examined the implications of the eviction moratoriums, if they were even affected negatively by Covid and provided insight into what is to come and lessons learned.
calculatedriskblog.com

Real House Prices, Price-to-Rent Ratio and Price-to-Median Income in August

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Real House Prices, Price-to-Rent Ratio and Price-to-Median Income in August; And a look at "Affordability" This graph uses the year end Case-Shiller house price index - and the nominal median household income through 2020 (from the Census Bureau). 2021 median income is estimated at a 5% annual gain.
GlobeSt.com

Apartment Rents Have Another 24 Months of High Growth

“We have never seen anything like this,” said Jerry Fink, managing partner of the Bascom Group, about rent growth over the last 12 months. Fink spoke this week on the Investment Landscape: How Multifamily is Driving Economic Recovery panel at the GlobeSt.com Multifamily conference in Los Angeles this week. The discussion included Jeff Adler, VP of Yardi Matrix; David Harrington, EVP and managing director at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services; Brian Tranetzki, principal and head of multifamily at Taylor Street Advisors and Loryn D. Arkow, partner at law firm Stroock.
GlobeSt.com

Case-Shiller Report Suggests Growth in Housing Prices Might Be Decelerating

August data provided by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, suggests that the growth in housing prices, while still very strong, may be beginning to decelerate. “We have previously suggested that the strength in the US housing market is being driven in part by a reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI, said in prepared comments. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred anyway over the next several years, or reflects a secular change in locational preferences.
GlobeSt.com

Confidence Returns to Multifamily Investment

The pandemic has been a bumpy ride for the multifamily market. Apartment owners faced reduced rent collections, accelerated migration patterns that re-allocated demand to new markets and a federal eviction moratorium. As it turned out, these challenges only served to show the resiliency of the asset class. This year, investor confidence has been fully restored, according to Daniel Withers and Charles Wright of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, who sat down with GlobeSt.com for an exclusive interview to talk about the state of the market.
GlobeSt.com

Could Homeownership Derail the Rental Market In Secondary Cities?

During the pandemic, people fled the urban core for secondary metros across the country. The great relocation, as some have called it, wasn’t necessarily a new trend; people had been slowly leaving big cities in favor of affordability in smaller cities, and last year, the trend exploded. In response, apartment markets in these cities are seeing high double digit rent growth, record low vacancy rates and new construction activity—but if these new folks in town are headed for homeownership, does the apartment boom already have a ticking clock?
PLANetizen

Spiking Rents Putting More People at Risk of Eviction

With rents rising steadily in cities around the country, renters teetering on the edge of eviction are increasingly likely to lose their homes and low-income renters have an increasingly difficult time finding housing. "Tenants and advocates have dreaded a wave of evictions that was predicted to follow the end of...
WTOP

1M in mortgage forbearance, highest number since financial crisis

About 1 million U.S. homeowners with a mortgage are still in some stage of a mortgage payment forbearance program with their lender. And many who are, need the help. The current rate of delinquencies at all stages is 3.5%, and that is historically high. “The last time we saw this...
GlobeSt.com

Rent Growth Is Fostering Big Demand for Bridge Loans

Value-add apartment investors are back in action, and they are driving a boom in the bridge lending market. It’s all thanks to the great migration during the pandemic. As people traded urban living for secondary markets, including tech hubs, apartment rents in small metros and suburban markets climbed to record heights—and the trend hasn’t stopped in 2021.
GlobeSt.com

San Diego Office Recovery Gains Momentum

The San Diego office market is continuing to recover. In the third quarter, the market posted 269,000 square feet of negative absorption, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth, according to a new report from Colliers. Prior, San Diego had five consecutive quarters of negative absorption. The office leasing demand...
GlobeSt.com

Equity Capital Is Accepts Lower Returns to Absorb Rising Construction Costs

The supply-chain interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have put negative pressure on an already challenged construction market. Rising construction costs have been a major challenge for developers, but now some are reporting that contractors are so busy that they are declining to bid on new projects. Michael Boujoulian, managing...
GlobeSt.com

A New Generation of Green Leases Support CRE's Decarbonization Drive

Green leases are once again growing in popularity as landlords and tenants increasingly work together to support real estate’s path to net zero. A green lease is a standard form lease with additional clauses included which provide for the management and improvement of the environmental performance of a building by both owner and occupier(s).
probuilder.com

Single-Family Rentals Are Taking Over the Housing Market

Built-to-rent housing projects are expanding across the United States as real estate competition drives away potential buyers, says The New York Times. Roughly 6% of new single family homes built in the U.S. are rental properties, making home rentals one of the fastest growing sectors of the national housing market.
GlobeSt.com

Port Markets Nab Biggest Industrial Rent Increases

Port markets commanded the biggest industrial rent increases in September, with New Jersey, the Inland Empire and Nashville all posting upticks of more than 6% year-over-year. Overall, the average asking rent across the top 30 US markets surveyed last month by CommercialEdge came in at $6.35 per square foot, an increase of 3.5% year-over-year but flat from the previous month but unchanged compared to the previous month. But in port markets, the increase was nearly double. New Jersey led with the largest increase at 6.4% over the last year, followed by Southern California’s Inland Empire at 6.1% and Nashville at 6%.

