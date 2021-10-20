Single-Family Rents Spiked 9.3% in August

LOS ANGELES—The various state and local eviction moratoriums are having a serious impact on many property owners and the future continues to hold great uncertainty. However, there is an air of optimism between property owners and landlords as the nation continues to take the right steps to begin economic recovery and the effects of the stimulus package begin to take hold. Panelists at the national GlobeSt. multifamily conference here in downtown L.A. examined the implications of the eviction moratoriums, if they were even affected negatively by Covid and provided insight into what is to come and lessons learned.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO