YPSILANTI - Three Eastern Michigan University colleges are investigating the use of cutting edge virtual reality technology to modernize student’s learning. The new virtual reality platforms allow students in the University’s College of Education to use the technology that professors say will one day allow teachers to revolutionize classrooms. Meanwhile, students in the University’s GameAbove College of Technology and Engineering are learning to use an essential engineering tool, while the platform is helping students in the College of Health and Human Services feel more present.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO