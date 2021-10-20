CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Baker Hughes posts Q3 profit as drilling demand returns

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared to a year-ago loss, as crude prices recovered to pre-pandemic levels, fueling drilling activity and demand for oilfield services.

Net income stood at $8 million, or 1 cent per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $170 million, or 25 cents per share, last year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hughes Co
Pittsburgh Business Times

ATI reports return to profitability in Q3

Following a tumultuous Q2, which included a worker strike and an overall net loss, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATI) reported that it was able to bring in a profit during its third quarter of this year. The recovery comes three months earlier than the company expected. "We delivered profitable third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

UPDATE: GM shares down premarket as revenue miss weighs against profit beat and chip shortage takes its toll

General Motors shares reversed early gains to trade down 1.6% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company blew past profit estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance for the full year, but suffered a revenue miss. GM said it had net income of $2.420 billion, or $1.62 a share, in the quarter, down from $4.045 billion, or $2.78 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.52, well ahead of the 98 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $26.779 billion from $35.480 billion a year ago, missing the $30.722 billion FactSet consensus. The quarter...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Vale Posts $3.9 Bn Profit In Q3

Brazilian mining giant Vale posted a net profit of $3.9 billion for the third quarter Thursday, continuing its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and a deadly dam collapse in 2019. The company's profit was up 34 percent from the third quarter of 2020 ($2.9 billion), though it fell shy of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks set for second weekly decline on supply chain woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their second straight weekly decline, as earnings and factory output data underlined the impact from supply chain disruptions that could weigh further on the economy. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.32 points, or 0.64%, to 2,990.23 by 0209 GMT, extending its decline to a third session. For the week, it was down about 0.5%. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.57% and 1.88%, respectively. Platform company Naver and Hyundai Motor slid 0.85% and 0.48%, respectively. ** The country's factory output snapped 10 straight months of year-on-year growth in September, dashing expectations for continued expansion, as global chip shortages hit production. ** The issue was highlighted in major corporate earnings at home, with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor expressing concerns that the impact will affect manufacturers for the time being. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 374.4 billion won ($319.98 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,170.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,170.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 107.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.080%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.1 basis points to 2.492%. ($1 = 1,170.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)
MARKETS
Reuters

Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit despite a decline in investment banking revenue, figures on Wednesday showed. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 194 million euros ($225.78 million). That compares with profit of 182 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of 135 million euros.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Light Reading

Rising chip demand, higher prices drive Samsung Q3 profit

Strong chip demand and higher prices have powered Samsung Electronics to one of its best quarters, with net income climbing 31.3% to 12.29 trillion won ($10.5 billion). The South Korean conglomerate boosted third quarter sales 10.5% to 73.98 trillion won – a quarterly record – and operating profit 28% to 15.82 trillion won – its second highest ever.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Norfolk Southern stock rallies toward 5-month high after profit, revenue beats

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. rose 0.8% toward a five-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all of its business segments beating expectations, in the face of "significant supply chain disruptions." Net income was $753 million, or $3.06 a share, after income of $569 million, or $2.22 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.91. Revenue grew 13.8% to $2.85 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.75 billion. Total operating expenses increased 3.0% to $1.72 billion, including a 5.4% rise in compensation and benefits to $609 million. Among business segment revenue, Merchandise rose 9.9%, Intermodal grew 16% and Coal climbed 32%. Railway operating ratio improved 630 basis points to 60.2%, but was below the FactSet consensus of 60.6%. The stock, on track to open at the highest level since mid-July, has rallied 9.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 10.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Teva shares slump premarket after earnings fall short of estimates

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter, although profit and revenue fell below Wall Street estimates. The Israeli generics company posted net income of $292 million, or 26 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $4.349 billion, or $3.97 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 59 cents, below the 64 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell 2% to $3.887 billion, also missing the FactSet consensus of $4.03 billion. "This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in our North America segment, mainly due to COPAXONE and generic products,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy