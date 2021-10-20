Baker Hughes posts Q3 profit as drilling demand returns

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their second straight weekly decline, as earnings and factory output data underlined the impact from supply chain disruptions that could weigh further on the economy. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.32 points, or 0.64%, to 2,990.23 by 0209 GMT, extending its decline to a third session. For the week, it was down about 0.5%. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.57% and 1.88%, respectively. Platform company Naver and Hyundai Motor slid 0.85% and 0.48%, respectively. ** The country's factory output snapped 10 straight months of year-on-year growth in September, dashing expectations for continued expansion, as global chip shortages hit production. ** The issue was highlighted in major corporate earnings at home, with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor expressing concerns that the impact will affect manufacturers for the time being. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 374.4 billion won ($319.98 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,170.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,170.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 107.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.080%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.1 basis points to 2.492%. ($1 = 1,170.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO