CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings

Durango Herald
 8 days ago

Homeownership platform recognized in Utah Business' Fast 50, UtahValley360 BusinessQ's UV50 and MountainWest Capital Network's Utah 100. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been highlighted in three lists...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Assault on flight attendant 'one of the worst' in airline's history, American Airlines CEO says

(CNN) — A coast-to-coast flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday night after a passenger "physically assaulted a flight attendant," American Airlines said in a statement. Flight 976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Santa Ana, California, landed in Denver safely where police "removed and apprehended the passenger," the airline said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehi, UT
Lehi, UT
Business
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
NBC News

The plan to tax billionaires like Elon Musk is dead — for now. Why it should be revived.

The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

Biden's Build Back Better bill: What made it in and what was stripped out

The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Biden set for audience with Pope Francis in a meeting heavy with symbolism for America's second Catholic president

Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Application#Llc

Comments / 0

Community Policy