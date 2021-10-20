SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings
Homeownership platform recognized in Utah Business' Fast 50, UtahValley360 BusinessQ's UV50 and MountainWest Capital Network's Utah 100. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been highlighted in three lists...www.durangoherald.com
