FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Gut Microbiome | What Helps, What Hurts

We’ve heard it a million times: ‘You are what you eat.’ As researchers deliver more science about nutrition and how it affects the microbes in our intestinal tract — our gut microbiome — we’re learning that what we eat is key in managing, treating and even preventing health issues from inflammatory bowel disease to carb cravings to mental illness .
Why Gut Health Matters | It can’t be emphasized enough: our gut is far more complex than we ever thought, with a tremendous influence on our mind, body and spirit. A healthy gut contributes to a strong immune system, healthy heart, brain and digestion, even enhances our mood and our sleep. There are a number of lifestyle changes that we can start making, right now, that can positively affect our gut health and, in turn, our whole-body wellness.
What Helps Our Gut Microbiome
- Plants! Aim for at least 30 different plant species per week
- Probiotic-rich food + drink like Greek yogurt, kefir, kombucha
- Prebiotic-rich veggies + fruits
- Fermented foods: sauerkraut, kimchi, miso
- Nuts, Seeds, Whole Grains
- Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement, daily
What Harms Our Gut Microbiome
- Alcohol – all types
- Added Sugars – including ‘natural’ sugars like raw coconut sugar, agave, maple syrup
- Refined, processed foods
- Sedentary lifestyle
