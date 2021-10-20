FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Gut Microbiome | What Helps, What Hurts

We’ve heard it a million times: ‘You are what you eat.’ As researchers deliver more science about nutrition and how it affects the microbes in our intestinal tract — our gut microbiome — we’re learning that what we eat is key in managing, treating and even preventing health issues from inflammatory bowel disease to carb cravings to mental illness .

Why Gut Health Matters | It can’t be emphasized enough: our gut is far more complex than we ever thought, with a tremendous influence on our mind, body and spirit. A healthy gut contributes to a strong immune system, healthy heart, brain and digestion, even enhances our mood and our sleep. There are a number of lifestyle changes that we can start making, right now, that can positively affect our gut health and, in turn, our whole-body wellness.

What Helps Our Gut Microbiome

Plants! Aim for at least 30 different plant species per week

Probiotic-rich food + drink like Greek yogurt, kefir, kombucha

Prebiotic-rich veggies + fruits

Fermented foods: sauerkraut, kimchi, miso

Nuts, Seeds, Whole Grains

Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement, daily

What Harms Our Gut Microbiome

Alcohol – all types

Added Sugars – including ‘natural’ sugars like raw coconut sugar, agave, maple syrup

Refined, processed foods

Sedentary lifestyle

Looking for more on gut health? Tune into Molly’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition podcast interview with Dr. Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at Kings College London, as he shares his fascinating research on microbes, genetics and diet – and how they’re all connected.

