Nutrition

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Gut Microbiome | What Helps, What Hurts

By Molly Kimball
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

We’ve heard it a million times: ‘You are what you eat.’ As researchers deliver more science about nutrition and how it affects the microbes in our intestinal tract — our gut microbiome — we’re learning that what we eat is key in managing, treating and even preventing health issues from inflammatory bowel disease to carb cravings to mental illness .

Why Gut Health Matters | It can’t be emphasized enough: our gut is far more complex than we ever thought, with a tremendous influence on our mind, body and spirit. A healthy gut contributes to a strong immune system, healthy heart, brain and digestion, even enhances our mood and our sleep. There are a number of lifestyle changes that we can start making, right now, that can positively affect our gut health and, in turn, our whole-body wellness.

What Helps Our Gut Microbiome

  • Plants! Aim for at least 30 different plant species per week
  • Probiotic-rich food + drink like Greek yogurt, kefir, kombucha
  • Prebiotic-rich veggies + fruits
  • Fermented foods: sauerkraut, kimchi, miso
  • Nuts, Seeds, Whole Grains
  • Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement, daily

What Harms Our Gut Microbiome

  • Alcohol – all types
  • Added Sugars – including ‘natural’ sugars like raw coconut sugar, agave, maple syrup
  • Refined, processed foods
  • Sedentary lifestyle

Looking for more on gut health? Tune into Molly’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition podcast interview with Dr. Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at Kings College London, as he shares his fascinating research on microbes, genetics and diet – and how they’re all connected.

