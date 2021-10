SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is reporting a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the roadway on Boonehill Rd.

Officials say the 18-wheeler is blocking the roadway on Boonehill Rd. at Luden Dr. in front of the Shell Station.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.