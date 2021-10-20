CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Husband confesses to killing missing New Hampshire woman, police say

By Brian Wallstin, Jolie Sherman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5ibJ_0cWsBmH000

The husband of a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife in a small bus they had converted into a living and traveling space.

Vermont State Police say Joseph Ferlazzo confessed to detectives that he had killed his wife, Emily Ferlazzo, Saturday morning. Police say they seized the bus in St. Albans and a search turned up human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause and manner of death. Joseph Ferlazzo is scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday morning in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was last seen Saturday near a vacation rental in Bolton, where the couple were vacationing. She was reported missing by her family Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGZ5E_0cWsBmH000
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided to the Vermont State Police.

According to troopers, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41 told his wife’s family in New Hampshire that the couple were arguing as they drove on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday. He said Emily Ferlazzo left the vehicle, a camper van, at one point and began walking along U.S. Route 2.

Emily Ferlazzo’s family reported her disappearance to the Vermont State Police shortly after 7 p.m. Monday after learning that she was missing. State police say the investigation has since expanded from the Bolton area to include locations in Enosburg and St. Albans.

The couple’s dog, a mixed breed named Remington, was located Tuesday at the home of a friend of Joseph Ferlazzo’s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Six arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Six people have been arrested after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died after ingesting a Fentanyl pill. Amber Opperman, Brandon Opperman, and Makaylee Opperman are are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Makaylee is also charged with dealing a controlled substance. Officers were called to a home on E Michigan […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fort Branch mom and daughter sentenced for COVID wire fraud

FORT BRANCH, Ind – Two Fort Branch, Indiana women have been sentenced in connection with a well-organized Nigerian fraud ring exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to commit large-scale fraud against state unemployment insurance programs. Andrea Renee Pytlinski, 40, and Rose Ann Azzarello, 61, both of Fort Branch were arrested and charged with wire fraud in July […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Northfield, VT
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

UPS driver accused of stealing over $100K in jewelry, valuable metals

INDIANAPOLIS — Criminal charges were filed this week against an employee at UPS accused of stealing over $100,000 in jewelry and other valuable metals. The case began when a manager at the UPS Distribution Center on 86th Street noticed an employee allegedly stealing shipping boxes starting in September. IMPD was then asked to investigate leading […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Vermont Superior Court#The Vermont State Police#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters spend two hours putting our mobile home fire

LIVERMORE, Ky (WEHT) A mobile home fire is under investigation. It happened around 7 a.m. on West 5th Street in Livermore. “7:14. Turned my phone on,” recalled Jamie Wilson, remembering how she learned her home on West 5th Street caught fire. “I got a call this morning that somebody said my house was on fire,” […]
LIVERMORE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
968
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy