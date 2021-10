There's plenty to do this year in the days before, during and after Halloween as people look to shake off those COVID-19 blues. Here's a list of some of the many fun events on the Midpeninsula for a howl of a good time. Remember, though, to check each event in advance for COVID-19 protocols. Some venues require a vaccination card or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO