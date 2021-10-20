CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

New Zealand police answer 4-year-old’s call, confirm toys are cool

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064Wub_0cWsAu7n00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool.

Police shared audio of the call on social media this week along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don’t encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was “too cute not to share.”

The call begins all business: “This is police, where is the emergency?”

There’s a pause as the unidentified boy hesitantly says, “Hi,” and then “Police lady?”

“Yes,” the dispatcher says, switching to a friendlier, singsong tone. “What’s going on?”

“Um, can I tell you something?” the boy asks, and after being told he can, says “I’ve got some toys for you.”

“You’ve got some toys for me?” says the dispatcher.

“Yep. Come over and see them,” the boy replies.

A man then gets on the phone confirming the call was a mistake, saying the 4-year-old had been helping out while his mother was sick.

A police dispatch call then goes out, giving the address: “There is a 4-year-old there who is wanting to show police his toys, over.”

“Yeah, I’m one-up, I’ll attend to,” responds an officer.

Police said the officer, who they identified only as Constable Kurt, was shown an array of toys at the boy’s house in the South Island city of Invercargill.

They said the officer was also able to have a “good, educational chat” about the proper use of the emergency number, which is 111 in New Zealand.

“He did have cool toys,” Constable Kurt reported back after attending the callout, according to police. They added that: “The lucky kid also got to see the patrol car and the officer put the lights on for him, too.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Australian police offer reward after 4-year-old disappears

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian police have posted a $750,000 reward for information about a 4-year-old girl who officials suspect was snatched from a tent at a remote coastal location five days earlier. Cleo Smith was reportedly last seen by her parents early Saturday at the Blowholes Shacks campsite near Carnarvon, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of Perth. The search initially focused on the ocean on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent. But police now say her tent’s zipper was opened by someone taller than the child.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kid calls police to tell them how cool his toys are

Every kid thinks his or her toys are cool but one child in New Zealand has had his collection police-certified. The 4-year-old boy recently called his local emergency number. During the call, the child said “Um, can I tell you something?” The Associated Press reported. After getting an assurance that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Police#The Toys#Ap
12tomatoes.com

Four Year Old Invites Police To Come See His Toys

New Zealand Police’s emergency line had never received a call like this one, we are willing to bet. While we would never suggest emulating this call in your own life, little kids have a way of getting away with things that the average person could not. This story certainly serves...
KIDS
ABC10

Modesto police call for help in finding missing 90-year-old man

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is turning to their community for help as they try to find a missing 90-year-old man. Police identified the man as Donald Klein. He was reported missing after leaving his home in North Modesto Tuesday afternoon. Klein was last seen driving his 2018...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Independent

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”Mr Taylor was adding context to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sickening moment teenage girls throw a 15-year-old to the ground, punch her in the face 30 times and kick her in the head, then stomp on her when she refuses to hand over her phone password

A 15-year-old girl has been viciously bashed after refusing to hand over her mobile phone to a group of teenage girls. Violent footage of a brawl at an Eastern Beach playground in Geelong was uploaded to social media showing the teenage girl being seriously hurt by her attackers. A girl...
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5ny.com

Video: Man punches woman in face on crowded subway

NEW YORK - An apoplectic man punched a woman in the face in the middle of a crowded subway car right after she told him to take a "chill pill," according to a social media video, which has garnered millions of views. The video shows the man towering over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJBF

WJBF

2K+
Followers
788
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy