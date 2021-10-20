CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB ) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Biogen announced earnings per share of $4.77 on revenue of $2.78B....

za.investing.com

investing.com

Western Digital Results Beat in Q1, but Guidance Misses

Investing.com - Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC ) reported Thursday first-quarter results that topped expectations, but guidance for the current quarter missed estimates. Western Digital shares lost 8.44% in after-hours trade following the report. Western Digital announced earnings per share of $2.49 on revenue of $5.1 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com...
investing.com

Starbucks Revenue Falls Short of Estimates in Q4

Investing.com - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported Thursday mixed fourth-quarter results as revenue that fell short of expectations as the flare up in Covid-19 infections weighed on international sales. Starbucks shares lost 0.94% in after-hours trade following the report. Starbucks announced earnings per share of $1 on revenue of $8.15 billion. Analysts...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Entrepreneur

3M (MMM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

3M (MMM) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.39%. A quarter ago,...
TheStreet

Citigroup Stock Higher As Capital Markets Revenues Drive Q3 Earnings Beat

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday as capital markets revenues and the release of loan loss reserves boosted its bottom line. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.15 per share, up 58% from the same period...
investing.com

Huya Stock Slides after Goldman Reinstates Stock with Sell Rating

Investing.com — HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA) shares slid 1.4% on Thursday after Goldman Sachs put a sell rating on the stock on decelerating industry growth. Goldman reinstated the stock with a sell rating and $9 price target, with analyst Piyush Mubayi believing that live streaming revenue in China will decline year over year.
Entrepreneur

Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Unity Bancorp (UNTY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.43%. A quarter...
investing.com

Twilio Tanks as Loss Forecast Wider Than Estimates; COO Departs

Investing.com – Twilio stock (NYSE: TWLO ) fell 15% on Thursday, but were off their lows of the session, after the company projected a wider loss for the December quarter than Wall Street expected. The company also said Chief Operating Officer George Hu is stepping down. Hu was chiefly the...
