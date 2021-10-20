SimpleNexus recognized for a third year as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies in three independent rankings

Curbio recently announced that it has been ranked No. 2 on the 2021 list of Fastest Growing Companies by the Washington Business Journal. “Our team is thankful to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the greater Washington, D.C., area,” said Rick Rudman, chairman, president and CEO of Curbio, in a statement. “Here at Curbio, we have set out to modernize home improvement for the real estate transaction by streamlining a process that has historically been slow and unreliable. This incredible recognition by the Washington Business Journal shows that what we are doing is working. I would like to thank our employees, investors, brokerage partners and clients for supporting us and making our growth possible.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO