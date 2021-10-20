Benefits of Modafinil

I’ve been seeing a lot of social media posts and videos about tapping – what is that about, and what does it do?. Tapping, which is a variant of qi gong, is an ancient practice with many iterations. Some forms are designed to invigorate you, others to calm you, but all are based on influencing the body’s meridians. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, meridians are the pathways of energy, or qi, throughout the body. When physical or emotional stresses block the flow of qi, practices such as acupuncture, acupressure, and qi gong tapping help release it. These methods have been used for centuries, quite effectively, to relieve pain, reduce stress, and treat illnesses.

YOGA ・ 15 DAYS AGO