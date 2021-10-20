CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Benefits of Modafinil

By smith22
Destructoid
 8 days ago

There are various benefits of taking the modafinil tablets but the first and the most important benefits of modafinil tablets are to improve daytime sleepiness. In today's time, most people are suffering from daytime sleepiness which ruins their life to...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

The Benefits of Bee Propolis

We all know that bees produce honey, but did you know that propolis comes from the sap collected by the bees on trees?. It’s a sticky resinous substance that is collected by them to seal any holes in their tree nests, and it also has antibacterial properties. This is why bee propolis was used medicinally for centuries, mainly in Eastern Europe.
drweil.com

Is There Any Benefit To “Tapping” Therapy?

I’ve been seeing a lot of social media posts and videos about tapping – what is that about, and what does it do?. Tapping, which is a variant of qi gong, is an ancient practice with many iterations. Some forms are designed to invigorate you, others to calm you, but all are based on influencing the body’s meridians. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, meridians are the pathways of energy, or qi, throughout the body. When physical or emotional stresses block the flow of qi, practices such as acupuncture, acupressure, and qi gong tapping help release it. These methods have been used for centuries, quite effectively, to relieve pain, reduce stress, and treat illnesses.
YOGA
asapland.com

Benefits of Laughter

1. Laughter reduces stress and strengthens your immune system by increasing blood flow, relaxing muscles, and releasing endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. 2. One of the best things to do for your health is to develop a positive attitude – laughter contributes to this goal. 3. It encourages socializing...
HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Alertness#Wakefulness#Modafinila Pharmacy
WCNC

Health benefits of weight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article includes commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Losing weight not only makes you look and feel better, it can drastically improve the quality of your health. Dr. Ashley Lucas, with PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition, says there is a correlation between weight loss and improved overall health. For people with type 2 diabetes, says eating right can reduce your need for medication. Dr. Lucas says the same holds true for people with arthritis. Weight loss can relieve joint pain. Losing weight can also help reverse sleep apnea.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
CBS DFW

As Halloween Approaches, A Look At Health Benefits Of A ‘Safe Scare’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the time of year for haunted houses and horror movies, and it turns out there may well be some health benefits to giving yourself a good scare. “Every time someone jumps out and you scream then you immediately laugh, because we know we’re in a safe place,” said Dr. Christa McIntyre Rodriguez, an associate professor of neuroscience with UT Dallas. “That safe scare is what we really crave.” She said these scary events can serve as an outlet where you can release pent up fears. The doctor said it can also help you feel stronger and sharper. “We experience that...
DALLAS, TX
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Bad Night’s Sleep Could Be a Symptom of These Health Problems

A third of American adults say they sleep less than the recommended seven to nine hours. The optimal amount of sleep is highly dependent on the individual, but most people would likely be happier and healthier if they had between 60 and 90 minutes more sleep per night, according to the American Psychological Association. But […]
HEALTH
asapland.com

The Benefits of Watercress

Highly attributed to the presence of a high amount of vitamin C, which is known to be antioxidant in nature. It has been used for its medicinal properties since 100 BC and is also referred to as “pesto des Alpes” in France. It is rich in many other minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium, manganese, and iron that are essential for optimum health. This gives watercress its reputation as a great detoxifying agent, which is particularly important in the maintenance of skin health.
clevelandclinic.org

The Surprising Benefits of Ginger

Experts say it’s a good idea to incorporate ginger into your daily diet. Here’s why, along with some healthy, tasty recipes that make ginger the star.
RECIPES
asapland.com

Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a type of citrus fruit, usually yellow or pink. Some people eat grapefruit as it is, but often it is juiced and added to drinks such as tea. Grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from food. Research suggests that eating grapefruit may reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer.
NUTRITION
Durango Herald

The physical and psychological benefits of travel

Stories about epic adventures are often the best to hear, and the best to tell. Heading out to explore new places and meet new people is a culturally enriching experience, but it’s also good for the mind, body, soul and storytelling. It is scientifically proven that traveling can help reduce stress, boost self-esteem, enhance creativity, allow you to learn about new cultures and allow you to learn more about yourself.
DURANGO, CO
Thrive Global

What Are The Benefits Of Happiness At Work

There are very few people who would say they wouldn’t like to be happier, and it’s easy to see why. The feeling of happiness is a wonderful experience, emotionally and mentally, and it makes sense that we’d want to create more of that in our lives. Many industry luxury cars...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy