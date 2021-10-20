CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago

Neil Cavuto , one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple sclerosis, and had open-heart surgery in 2016. He was treated for cancer in the 1980s.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a statement provided by Fox News Tuesday evening. “It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” He added: “Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”

Cavuto logs more hours on air each week than most cable-news hosts, thanks to a two-hour stint he has on Fox Business and his regular “Your World” hour on Fox News Channel. He also hosts “Cavuto Live” on Fox News on Saturdays. He has been with Fox News since its launch in 1996.

His disclosure came on the same day that another anchor, CNN ’s John King , revealed on air that he has also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as part of a conversation on air about the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. Powell died in part because of a breakthrough coronavirus infection and because he had been weakened by multiple myeloma.

King noted on air that he appreciated his employer’s requirement that people had to be vaccinated to work at CNN facilities.  “In this case, it’s important,” Mr. King said.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CBS News Shakes Up Talent Relations Ahead of Contract Talks With Top Anchors

CBS News is recalibrating its talent relations efforts as it faces key contract-renewal talks next year with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, the network’s two most visible anchors. Alison Pepper, a longtime CBS News executive who spent about two decades at the ViacomCBS news unit at “60 Minutes” and in talent recruitment and development, is returning in a senior role to oversee talent relations. She will replace Laurie Orlando, who has been CBS News’ senior vice president of talent strategy since 2016, and will move into a similar role for CBS’ owned and operated stations and local streaming efforts. ViacomCBS combined...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cavuto
AdWeek

Charles Payne Says His Colleague Neil Cavuto Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Fox News’ Your World was guest-hosted by Charles Payne Wednesday, and he started out the 4 p.m. broadcast by addressing Neil Cavuto’s absence. “By now most of you know Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, so many of you have reached out to me to wish him well on your behalf,” said Payne. “And I want everyone to know that he’s feeling fine. We all know he’s a fighter and we do look forward to getting him back in his chair as soon as possible.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Desperately Pleads With Fox News Audience to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You,’ Think of ‘Those Around You’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urged network viewers to get vaccinated in his first on-air comments since he was diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case. Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and an open history of health issues, has been off the air since last week after testing positive for Covid. When the news first broke, the Fox anchor noted in a statement to Mediaite that “had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Anchor#Fox News Media#Fox News Channel#Fox Business Network#Cnn#State
Primetimer

Neil Cavuto's pro-COVID vaccine message was largely missing on Fox News

In the Fox News host's announcement Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, he said: “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” While MSNBC and CNN picked up Cavuto's statement, his message was largely ignored on Fox News and its website. "Even with Cavuto suddenly absent from the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of Fox Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast, the program’s fill-in host, David Asman, failed to mention his COVID-19 diagnosis or otherwise explain his absence to the audience," says Vanity Fair's Caleb Ecarma. "His situation was not discussed until the Wednesday airing of Cavuto’s later show on Fox News, Your World with Neil Cavuto."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto reveals his own viewers abused him in hate mail after he urged them to get vaccinated

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said he received hate mails after urging his viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.On Tuesday, Cavuto discussed some of these messages during a segment of his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He was joined by Fox News host Dion Baia who read out some of the nasty messages that immunocompromised Cavuto got.“Heard you’re back on the show this week,” said one message. “That’s too bad.”“That seems a little mean,” replied Cavuto.“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you,” wrote another viewer. “But I’m not happy with less of you....
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Morning Joe Blasts Fox News Viewers Who Sent Anti-Vax Hate Mail: ‘At Least Neil Cavuto Can Laugh About It’

The MSNBC set of Morning Joe expressed sincere empathy for Neil Cavuto after the Fox News anchor shared hate mail he received from viewers upset that he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. So while there was clearly goodwill for their fellow television personality, the goodwill came with a healthy dose of disgust for some vocal Fox News viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines React to Meghan McCain Slamming 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines are shrugging off former co-star Meghan McCain's accusations in her new audio memoir Bad Republican that The View is a "toxic" workplace. The two ABC talk show panelists were asked by TooFab while leaving the New York City set Thursday about McCain's recent criticisms of the show after her exit in July.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What is ABC news anchor David Muir's net worth?

David Muir works hard for his money as a celebrated and dedicated news anchor and with primetime spots delivering important world events to his viewers, it is not surprising he has a wage worth his time. But how much is the World News Tonight host making and what is his...
WORLD
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy