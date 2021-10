1. Cousins rolling as fourth-winningest Vikings QB. Four times in six games, Kirk Cousins has done EXACTLY what the Vikings are paying him $33 million a year to do with the ball in his hands late in games. He's become a confident leader and winner even though he's only 2-2 in those games after his 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn beat Carolina 34-28 on Sunday. In the two losses, he put the Vikings in position to tie or win late four times, but lost when Dalvin Cook fumbled and Greg Joseph missed a field goal.

