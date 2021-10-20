Greer community to celebrate water in ‘Day without water’ event Oct. 21

Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- Day without water to be celebrated Oct 21, 2021 in Greer, a celebration of water and the number of ways it’s used in the community.

Greer CPW is the main supporter in the Greer community as businesses and companies are encouraged to remember how important clean water is to their company and lives.

Here at the Southern Growl they brew their own beer and use water to make sure the beer ferments and tastes good.

It helps to keep things clean and run their business properly. The Greer fire department uses water to save lives and put out fires.

Some of Greer CPW’s biggest water customers are BMW, Refresco, Mitsubishi and Honeywell.

On Saturday, October 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greer Commission of Public Works and the Greer Police Department will once again partner to get potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted medicine off the street. Saturday, October 23, 2021-10 AM – 2 PM at Greer CPW, 301 McCall Street

For those not able to attend, a drop off box is available 24/7 at the Greer Police Department – 102 South Main Street or at Greer Memorial Hospital.

There is also a women only litter pick up in Greer starting at 4:30 pm on Thursday meeting at the Staples parking lot (1301 W. Wade Hampton Blvd.) Greer and will be picking up Chick Springs Road. Following the litter pick up, head to The Southern Growl for happy hour and networking.

