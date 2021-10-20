CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Greer community to celebrate water in ‘Day without water’ event Oct. 21

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkj99_0cWs999z00

Greer, S.C. (WSPA)- Day without water to be celebrated Oct 21, 2021 in Greer, a celebration of water and the number of ways it’s used in the community.

Greer CPW is the main supporter in the Greer community as businesses and companies are encouraged to remember how important clean water is to their company and lives.

Here at the Southern Growl they brew their own beer and use water to make sure the beer ferments and tastes good.
It helps to keep things clean and run their business properly. The Greer fire department uses water to save lives and put out fires.
Some of Greer CPW’s biggest water customers are BMW, Refresco, Mitsubishi and Honeywell.

On Saturday, October 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greer Commission of Public Works and the Greer Police Department will once again partner to get potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted medicine off the street. Saturday, October 23, 2021-10 AM – 2 PM at Greer CPW, 301 McCall Street

For those not able to attend, a drop off box is available 24/7 at the Greer Police Department – 102 South Main Street or at Greer Memorial Hospital.

There is also a women only litter pick up in Greer starting at 4:30 pm on Thursday meeting at the Staples parking lot (1301 W. Wade Hampton Blvd.) Greer and will be picking up Chick Springs Road.  Following the litter pick up, head to The Southern Growl for happy hour and networking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Greer hosts downtown spooky tasting event

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Is having a snack and shopping more your speed this Halloween than being scared at a haunted house? Greer has the event for you called The Haunting at Greer Station. Greer Development Corporation’s Sharon Self said there are 30 tasting and shopping stations for you to enjoy with your 20 dollar […]
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

‘Ice on Main’ setup begins in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The United Community Bank Ice on Main skating rink will be here for another season! Setup of the ice rink began Thursday, as workers were seen laying tarps and laying groundwork. The skating rink is set to open on Main Street in downtown Greenville Nov. 12, 2021 – January 17, 2022. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Tornado rips roof off home with Lake Charles family inside

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Homes across Lake Charles were destroyed during a severe storm Wednesday afternoon. At least one tornado is believed to have ripped through neighborhoods, leaving destruction in it’s path. Windows were busted, brick walls were torn down, and roofs were blown off of homes. One family was inside their home when a […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Weather#Bmw#Refresco#Mitsubishi#Honeywell#Staples
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. deputies investigate shooting on Dan River Rd.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Powell’s Mobile Home Park on Dan River Rd. at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is active at this time. A woman was injured and sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Details […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy