CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
kubaradio.com

LAKE TAHOE WATER LEVELS ABOVE NATURAL RIM

Thanks to the weekend’s massive storm surge, Lake Tahoe’s water levels are back up above the natural rim. The U.S. Geological Survey reports nearly half a foot of water fell in 24 hours, according to levels at the Tahoe City dam. As a result, the once-cutoff Truckee River is now flowing.
TAHOE CITY, CA
News On 6

Low Water Levels Expose Original Site Of 'Rogers Ranch' At Lake Oologah

A Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor recently visited the original home site of Clem Rogers, when low water levels at Lake Oologah exposed the edges of the original property. The Cherokee Nation is negotiating with the State of Oklahoma to buy the "Dog Iron" Ranch, including the home where Will Rogers was raised. The home was moved to higher ground when the lake was built.
OOLOGAH, OK
siouxlandproud.com

Brown’s Lake, Snyder Bend water levels addressed at public meeting

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — Like many Siouxland waterways, Brown’s Lake and Snyder Bend have seen a significant decrease in their water levels affecting residents and visitors to the area. The Iowa DNR and local organizations held a meeting at Bigelow Park Monday night to discuss what can be done about...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Mining Journal

Great Lakes levels forecast given

DETROIT — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials forecast Great Lakes water levels to continue seasonal water level decline in the coming months. Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz and Watershed Hydrology Section Physical Scientist and lead water level forecaster Dee Apps discuss this fall and winter’s water levels outlook in the fourth ‘On the Level’ video, available on the district’s website at https://go.usa.gov/xFEWx.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#East Tennessee#French Broad River
WGNtv.com

Why is the water level so low at Lake Mead?

We just came back from a trip out west and visited Hoover Dam. Lake Mead, the reservoir behind the dam, is very low. What is going on?. Lake Mead is forecast to be at 34 percent of full capacity by the end of the year, its lowest level since the completion of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. The decline is primarily the result of an ongoing drought that has affected the Colorado River drainage basin. Many scientists believe up to 60 percent of the decline is the result of climate change that has spread across the drainage basin of the Colorado River. “Shortages are only going to increase,” said Jennifer Pitt, Director of the Colorado River Program at the National Audubon Society. “Once we’re on that train, it’s not clear when it stops.”
POLITICS
rockydailynews.com

Lake Powell Could Reach Critically Low Water Level By July – CBS Denver

(CBS4) — The latest river flow and reservoir storage projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation suggest Lake Powell’s surface level could fall to the “power pool” mark and risk damaging the Glen Canyon Dam’s power-generating turbines as early as July of next year. “As a result of this update,...
POLITICS
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Anglers seeing lower lake levels and lower surface temperatures

Kentucky Lake’s late October fishing scene has seen cooler surface temperatures descend since last week’s cool snap, which seems to suit anglers just fine. Added to the lower surface temps have been lower lake levels, too. Anglers have enjoyed nice weather this week as pleasant temperatures and light winds have...
PARIS, TN
ktvo.com

Hazel Creek Lake water levels to rise, Hungry Hollow Road work ongoing

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Water levels at Hazel Creek Lake near Kirksville will be rising again soon. Hazel Creek Lake serves as a primary water supply source for the City of Kirksville. Although the lake is operated by the city in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation, it's located in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Lake Tahoe water level drops as drought, climate change plague resort

Lake Tahoe’s water level has dropped so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and salmon aren’t expected to spawn in a major tributary this year. Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, and clumps of stringy algae have been washing up on beaches, said […]
ENVIRONMENT
cityofslt.us

September/October "At Lake Level" newsletter debuts

The City of South Lake Tahoe is pleased to publish its monthly newsletter-"At Lake Level." Articles from this month's newsletter include: Thank you messages to Firefighters and First responders, Approved American Rescue Plan projects, Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and survey, Welcome to new City Employees, and information on how to be prepared for the snow season. To view the September/October newsletter, go here.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Climate change makes projecting Lake Mead and Colorado River levels tricky

NEVADA — There's a white line that's known as the bathtub ring around Lake Mead. It's a constant reminder for Boating Lake Mead's Director of Operations, Bruce Nelson. The lake is at a historically low 1,067-feet above sea level, affecting boat launch ramps and customers. "Now, they're down to one...
ENVIRONMENT
KSBW.com

Water level hits four-year low at Lake Tahoe

People walking along North Tahoe Beach saw boat docks leading to nowhere as the water level at Lake Tahoe has hit a four-year low. “Never seen it like this before,” Jessica Turfa said. The water level fluctuates from day to day, but it is hovering around the natural rim, even...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Gainesville Times

Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Crappie seem to be biting well at all levels

Lake Lanier’s level fell about a foot this past week, but is still above full pool at 1,071.28 feet or .28 feet over a full pool of 1,071 feet. Lake surface temperatures are in the low-70’s. The main lake and creeks mouths are clear to slightly stained. The upper rivers...
HOBBIES
Only In Missouri

This Trail Leading To A Beautiful Gulf Is Often Called The Little Grand Canyon Of Missouri

We all have our own reasons for hiking, from getting a good workout to breathing in the fresh air. Most of the trails in Missouri promise little surprises – a hidden waterfall, a large population of local wildlife, and flowing streams. This beautiful trail, set in what’s known as the state’s Little Grand Canyon, leads […] The post This Trail Leading To A Beautiful Gulf Is Often Called The Little Grand Canyon Of Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Citizen Tribune

Kingswood Home opens walking trails

Two walking trails offering an opportunity for physical activity for the children and others at Kingswood Home for Children are now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday at a kiosk located at the beginning and end of the trail on the site of the old Tate Springs Hotel’s Olympic size swimming pool.
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy