Mary Berry’s incredible influence in the cooking world – as she’s made a Dame

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYO43_0cWs8JwD00

Mary Berry is set to become a Dame Commander, in recognition of her extraordinary cookery career. The 86-year-old will receive the honour from Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

It’s not surprising the former Great British Bake Off judge is being upgraded from the CBE she received in 2012. The ever-popular TV cook has had a huge influence on the culinary world…

Prolific author

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjpd8_0cWs8JwD00
(John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

After training with the famous Cordon Bleu cookery school and becoming a recipe tester for a PR firm, Berry’s cookbook career began in 1970 with The Hamlyn All Colour Cookbook. She’s now published more than 80 titles, including the 2009 classic Baking Bible.

Berry’s best bake? The sweet and zesty Lemon Drizzle Traybake from her Absolute Favourites book is a signature recipe and an easy option for beginners.

The Queen of Cakes, as she’s become known, has some royal fans of her own. In 2019, The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that one of Prince Louis’s first words was “Mary” after seeing her face on all her cookbooks in their kitchen.

TV cooking pioneer

Alongside food writing roles at magazines including Ideal Home and the now defunct Housewife, Berry began appearing on television in the 1970s. Her first TV gig saw her doing cookery demonstrations alongside iconic presenter Judith Chalmers on show called Afternoon Plus.

Chalmers revealed in a previous interview: “Mary was a little nervous to begin with, but she says I taught her to smile. I said, ‘If you could just look up occasionally into the camera, you’ll invite the viewers in’.”

The fledgling TV cook soon found her feet, and in the Nineties fronted her first dedicated baking series on the BBC.

Bake Off star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz3g3_0cWs8JwD00
(Mark Bourdillon/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

After an already impressive career, Berry reached a whole new level of fame in her 70s when she was appointed judge on the Great British Bake Off in 2010.

Opposite strict, stony-faced Paul Hollywood, Berry’s warmth and charm shone through, and she achieved bona fide national treasure status during seven seasons in the famous white tent.

The hugely popular show is credited with sparking a baking revival and that’s down in no small part to Berry. The culinary queen encouraged viewers to venture into the kitchen, have a go, and try to avoid – at all costs – a soggy bottom.

