Five people were injured when a New Jersey Transit bus rear-ended another bus that had broken down on Route 30 in Camden County on Thursday morning, authorities said. The NJ Transit bus that was hit on the eastbound side of the road just after 6 a.m was unoccupied and on the highway after earlier becoming disabled, Winslow police said in a statement.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO