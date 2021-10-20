Watch The Porsche 718 GT4 RS Set A Blisteringly Fast Nurburgring Time

If anyone tells you that sports cars and exotics are overpriced, direct them to this year's sales charts. Lamborghini has already seen record sales, and Porsche has had a stellar year of its own. In July, it was reported that the Stuttgart automaker set a new half-year delivery record globally, led by the Cayenne and Macan SUVs. That momentum has continued through the third quarter of 2021, with Porsche reporting a 13 percent increase in sales between January and September compared to the same period last year. Globally, Porsche sold 217,198 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2021, up from 191,547 in 2020 over the same period. Broken down further by region, the United States posted the biggest year-on-year increase.
