Watch The Porsche 718 GT4 RS Set A Blisteringly Fast Nurburgring Time

Everyone who loves cars would love to own a supercar, but the ridiculous pricing of these exotics makes them unattainable for most. But rather than settling for something generic and common, some people will try to build replicas of their favorite supercars. We've seen people make Ferraris out of wood and turn Porsches into McLarens, but while there are replicas of all sorts of expensive beauties, there are only two types: good and bad. A fake Lamborghini Gallardo we saw a couple of years ago falls into the former category, but today's replica of the Audi R8 falls into the latter. Can you guess what it actually is underneath its fancy dress?

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO